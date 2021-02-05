Russia expels German, Swedish and Polish diplomats over Navalny protests
Moscow said Friday it was expelling diplomats from Poland, Germany and Sweden for participating in unsanctioned demonstrations last month in support of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.
The move comes hours after the European Union's top diplomat Josep Borrell met Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow and described the bloc's ties with Russia as at a "low point" over Navalny's jailing.
Borrell "strongly condemned" the action, a spokesman said, while Sweden branded it "completely unfounded".
The Russian foreign ministry said in a statement that an unspecified number of diplomats from the three EU countries took part in "illegal demonstrations" on January 23 and had been declared persona non grata.
"They were ordered to leave Russia in the near future," the ministry said, adding that Moscow expects diplomats from the countries to "strictly follow the norms of international law" in the future.
Russian police have arrested more than 10,000 people at mass demonstrations across the country where protesters denounced Kremlin rule and demanded the authorities release Navalny.
The 44-year-old opposition campaigner was arrested on his arrival in Moscow last month from Germany, where he had been recovering from a poisoning attack that he blames on Russian leader Vladimir Putin.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US transportation mask rule violation to attract penalty of up to $1,500
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russia expels German, Swedish and Polish diplomats over Navalny protests
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US trade deficit rises to 12-year high $679 billion
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pakistani Taliban reunified splinter groups in Afghanistan, poses threat: UN
- The report, released this week, also highlighted the Islamic State's activities in cyberspace in South Asia, including the publishing of Voice of Hind, an online magazine in English, and efforts by the group’s members in the Maldives and Sri Lanka.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US employers add just 49,000 jobs as unemployment rate falls to 6.3%
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Climate change may have had 'key role' in coronavirus pandemic: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Not a word on Uighur’: Experts question silence of celebrities on China
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vatican urges UN Security Council meeting on Covid-19 vaccine access
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK backs CureVac effort to make vaccine for Covid-19 variants
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China 'expels' US warship from South China Sea, a first under Biden presidency
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In Saddam Hussein's strongholds that fought America, Iraqis fear a US departure
- The administration of President Joe Biden has given no indication it intends to significantly reverse the drawdown started under predecessor Donald Trump. The Pentagon said the Biden administration is conducting a review of numbers and position of troops, including in Iraq.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chinese actress shares botched nose job pics online to warn others
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vote for new Libyan government heads into run-off at UN talks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Navalny affair no grounds to cancel Nord Stream pipeline, says German CDU chief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US aiding Saudi defence despite Joe Biden's tough stance on human rights abuses
- While Biden announced Thursday he was making good on his campaign commitment to end US support for a five-year Saudi-led bombing campaign in Yemen, his administration is making clear it won’t abandon US military assistance for the kingdom and plans to help Saudi Arabia strengthen its own defences.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox