Mueller says Trump not a criminal target in Russia probe ‘at this point’: Report

US Special Counsel Robert Mueller told President Donald Trump’s attorneys last month he was continuing to investigate the president but did not consider him a criminal target in the Russia probe “at this point,” the Washington Post reported on Tuesday.

Mueller, in private negotiations in early March about a possible presidential interview, described Trump as a subject of his investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 US presidential election, said the Post, which cited three unnamed people familiar with the discussions.

Trump attorney Jay Sekulow and his former attorney John Dowd did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Post said Mueller also told Trump’s lawyers that he was preparing a report about the Republican president’s actions while in office and potential obstruction of justice.

“Mueller reiterated the need to interview Trump — both to understand whether he had any corrupt intent to thwart the Russia investigation and to complete this portion of his probe,” the newspaper said.

It said Trump and some in his inner circle interpreted Mueller’s words as assurance that his risk of criminal jeopardy was low, while other advisers cautioned that Mueller was baiting Trump into an interview that could put him in greater legal danger.

Mueller is also investigating potential collusion between Trump’s presidential campaign and Russia as well as whether Trump has committed obstruction of justice by trying to thwart the Russia probe.

Trump has denied any collusion with Russia and has called the Mueller investigation a witch hunt.