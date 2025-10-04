Search
Sat, Oct 04, 2025
Munich Airport to resume flight operations after drones in airspace caused delays

Reuters |
Published on: Oct 04, 2025 12:10 pm IST

Both runways at Munich airport were closed on Friday evening for the second time in less than 24 hours after drones were sighted.

Munich Airport will begin gradually resuming operations from 7 a.m. (0500 GMT) after drone sightings near its airspace forced it to postpone Saturday's early flights.

Passengers carry on inflatable mattresses that they were provided with to sleep at Munich International Airport in Munich, southern Germany, on early October 4, 2025, after reports of drone sightings again forced Munich airport.(AFP)
The airport operator warned of disruptions throughout the day in a notice posted on its website.

Both runways at Munich airport were closed on Friday evening for the second time in less than 24 hours after drones were sighted, leading to dozens of flights being diverted or canceled and stranding some 6,500 passengers.

The airport, which had been scheduled to open at 5 a.m., advised travelers to check with their airlines for updates.

