Myanmar earthquake: Military regime declares temporary ceasefire, cites rehabilitation efforts

Myanmar's military regime on Wednesday announced a temporary ceasefire against armed opponents effective to allow relief and rehabilitation operations following last week's deadly earthquake. Myanmar earthquake: National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel from India carry out rescue operations as part of Operation Brahma.( NDRF - X)

The ceasefire will be in place from April 2 to April 22 following last week's deadly 7.7-magnitude earthquake, Reuters reported, citing state-run MRTV.

In its nightly news bulletin, MRTV said the ceasefire was to facilitate rehabilitation of the country after the disaster, which killed more than 2,700 people and triggered a humanitarian crisis.

The development comes after reports suggested that the ruling military has remained on war footing despite Myanmar's worst disaster in decades and launched airstrikes against rebel groups, according to a rebel group and Amnesty International.

However, Min Aung Hlaing said that the military had halted its offensives, but unspecified rebels were planning to exploit the disaster and preparing to attack. He warned that the armed forces would "respond accordingly".

UN on junta's continued airstrikes

A major rebel alliance, on the other hand, declared on Tuesday a unilateral ceasefire to support the humanitarian effort in Myanmar, which was followed by the United Nations special rapporteur warning that the junta's offensives must stop.

"Min Aung Hlaing has described ongoing junta attacks amid Myanmar's suffering as 'necessary protective measures.' They are neither necessary nor protective. They are outrageous and should be condemned in the strongest possible terms by world leaders," Tom Andrews, the United Nations special rapporteur, said on X.

The earthquake came amid the civil war in Myanmar, making a dire humanitarian crisis even worse. More than 3 million people had been displaced from their homes, and nearly 20 million were in need even before it hit, according to the United Nations.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit Myanmar on Friday, causing widespread devastation in the country and its adjoining regions. Buildings across Myanmar were turned into rubble, making thousands more homeless.

The junta said Wednesday that the death toll had risen to 2,886, with more than 4,600 injured and 373 still missing.

(with inputs from Reuters, AP)