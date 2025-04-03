Myanmar hit by another 5-magnitude earthquake March 28 quake toll tops 3,000

Days after Myanmar was hit by a devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake on March 28, one of the worst in the country’s history ever, the southern coast of Myanmar was hit by another quake of Magnitude 5 on Wednesday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). Damaged buildings are seen in the aftermath of Friday's earthquake in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Wednesday, April 2, 2025.(AP)

The quake hit some 86 km south of Pyapon in Burma at 4.27 pm. The depth of the quake was 10 km, USGS said.

This comes as Myanmar is still reeling from the aftermath of the March 28 quake, which has claimed over 3,000 lives so far. The quake not only led to devastation in Myanmar but was also felt in neighbouring countries, resulting in the collapse of a 30-storey skyscraper in Thailand’s Bangkok.

Survivors still being found

The rescue workers are still working relentlessly to dig through rubble of fallen buildings looking for survivors. A man was pulled out alive on Wednesday by the rescuers, five days after the earthquake hit. While the hopes of finding more survivors are getting slimmer with every passing day, the rescuing of the 26-year-old hotel worker brought some relief.

The man was rescued by a joint Myanmar-Turkish team shortly after midnight from the ruins of a hotel in Naypyidaw, AFP reported quoting the fire service and junta. He was dazed and dusty but conscious when he was pulled alive through a hole in the rubble.

According to an AP report, one more person was rescued alive from the same hotel’s rubble, while a person was also rescued from a guesthouse in another city on Wednesday. A person was found alive in Mandalay too.

Junta announces ceasefire

After several repeated calls by the families of the victims of the earthquake who are in desperate need of all the aid they can get, Myanmar ruling military announced a temporary ceasefire in the civil war going on in Myanmar on Wednesday to facilitate that.

The announcement by the military was made late Wednesday through state broadcaster MRTV, saying that the ceasefire will last till April 22. The announcement came after the armed resistance movements in the country such as People’s Defense Force and the Three Brotherhood Alliance also announced a ceasefire to help the quake victims, reported AP. The military has warned these groups to refrain from launching any attack.