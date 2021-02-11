IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Myanmar protesters back on streets despite police violence
Protesters take part in a rally.(AP)
Protesters take part in a rally.(AP)
world news

Myanmar protesters back on streets despite police violence

The protesters are demanding that power be restored to Suu Kyi’s deposed civilian government. They are also seeking freedom for her and other governing party members since the military detained them after blocking the new session of Parliament on Feb. 1.
READ FULL STORY
AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 07:24 AM IST

Large crowds demonstrating against the military takeover in Myanmar again defied a ban on protests Wednesday, even after security forces ratcheted up the use of force against them and raided the headquarters of the political party of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

Witnesses estimated that tens of thousands of protesters, if not more, turned out in Yangon and Mandalay, the country’s biggest cities. Rallies also took place in the capital Naypyitaw and elsewhere.

The protesters are demanding that power be restored to Suu Kyi’s deposed civilian government. They are also seeking freedom for her and other governing party members since the military detained them after blocking the new session of Parliament on Feb. 1.

“As part of Generation Z, we are first-time voters. This is our first time to protest as well,” said one student who declined to give her name for fear of harassment. “They negated our votes, and this is totally unfair. We do not want that. We hope they release our leaders and implement a real democracy.”

The military says it acted because November’s election, which Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy won in a landslide, were marred by irregularities. The election commission had refuted the allegation.

Some demonstrators in Yangon gathered at foreign embassies to seek international pressure against the coup.

A small group outside the Japanese Embassy held signs and chanted “We want democracy, we get dictators!” They sat in several children's wading pools, three or fewer per pool, in what appeared to be a tongue-in-cheek way of showing compliance with an emergency law that bans gatherings of more than five people.

Others marched through the city, chanting and waving flags of Suu Kyi’s party.

Another group hauled a fake coffin as part of a mock funeral for Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, the military chief who is the country’s new leader.

Civil servants in many areas have been risking their jobs to march with the protesters, and even some police have switched sides to oppose the coup. In a dramatic video shot Wednesday in a small village in Kayah State in eastern Myanmar, a group of 42 policemen and women declared their allegiance to the ousted elected government and resisted the entreaties of a senior officer to return to duty. Local residents flocked to their side to ward off any effort to arrest them.

The head of the U.N. International Labor Organization, Guy Ryder, urged Myanmar’s military leaders “to ensure that workers and employers are able to exercise their freedom of association rights in a climate of complete freedom and security, free from violence and threats.”

“I call on the military to immediately remove orders restricting assemblies of more than five persons, a halt to the repression of dissenting voices and the full respect of workers’ fundamental and human rights and freedoms,” Ryder said. “I urge military leaders to ensure no workers, including civil servants, are detained, intimidated or harassed for participating in peaceful protests.”

The burgeoning protests and the junta’s latest raid suggest there is little room for reconciliation. The military, which ruled directly for five decades after a 1962 coup, used deadly force to quash a massive 1988 uprising and a 2007 revolt led by Buddhist monks.

In Naypyitaw and Mandalay on Tuesday, police sprayed water cannons and fired warning shots to try to clear away protesters. In Naypyitaw, they shot rubber bullets and apparently live rounds, wounding a woman protester, according to witnesses and footage on social media. The reports could not be independently confirmed.

Human Rights Watch cited a doctor at a Naypyitaw hospital as saying the woman was in critical condition. The doctor said the woman had a projectile lodged in her head, believed to be a bullet that had penetrated the back of the right ear, and had lost significant brain function. The doctor said a man had been also been treated with an upper body wound consistent with that of live ammunition.

State television network MRTV, in one of its few reports on the protests, on Tuesday night broadcast scenes it claimed showed the protesters were responsible for the violence.

“Myanmar police should immediately end the use of excessive and lethal force” the New York-based watchdog urged.

No major incidents were reported in connection with the big turnout at Wednesday's protest in Mandalay. Social media users said 82 people who had been arrested were freed due to the work of local lawyers.

Medical students and personnel, lawyers and Buddhist monks were among a huge cross-section of residents who marched in Mandalay, but the most social media buzz was generated by a contingent of shirtless muscled men with well-defined six-packs who were said to be members of a fitness gym.

Yangon’s most photogenic marchers were a group of young women who dressed in formal gowns more suitable for a wedding reception.

The military on Tuesday night raided the national headquarters of Suu Kyi’s party, which before the military seized power had been slated to take power for a second five-year term.

Kyi Toe, a spokesman for the party, wrote on Facebook that the army broke into the headquarters in Yangon and another office and took away documents and computer hardware. The headquarters was shuttered Wednesday.

U.S. President Joe Biden ordered new sanctions Wednesday, saying he was issuing an executive order that will prevent Myanmar’s generals from accessing $1 billion in assets in the United States. Biden added that more measures are to come.

“The military must relinquish power it seized and demonstrate respect for the will of the people of Burma,” he said.

A day earlier, the U.S. had “strongly” condemned the violence against demonstrators.

“We repeat our calls for the military to relinquish power, restore democratically elected government, release those detained, and lift all telecommunication restrictions, and to refrain from violence,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

New Zealand suspended all military and high-level political contact with Myanmar, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta announced in Wellington, adding that any New Zealand aid should not go to or benefit Myanmar’s military government.

The U.N. Human Rights Council, the 47-member-state body based in Geneva, is to hold a special session on Friday to consider “the human rights implications of the crisis in Myanmar.”

Britain and the European Union spearheaded the request for the session, which will amount to a high-profile public debate among diplomats over the situation in Myanmar and could lead to a resolution airing concerns about the situation or recommending international action.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
myanmar
app
Close
Migrants cross the Tuquesa river after a trip on foot through the jungle to Bajo Chiquito, Darien province, Panama, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. After nearly a year stalled in migrant camps at the edge of the jungle, hundreds of migrants have begun to move across Panama and into neighbouring Costa Rica in recent weeks. (AP)
Migrants cross the Tuquesa river after a trip on foot through the jungle to Bajo Chiquito, Darien province, Panama, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. After nearly a year stalled in migrant camps at the edge of the jungle, hundreds of migrants have begun to move across Panama and into neighbouring Costa Rica in recent weeks. (AP)
world news

Migration through Panama resumes after pandemic lockdown

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 08:32 AM IST
On Wednesday afternoon, more than 50 migrants trudged out of the dense Darien jungle into the village of Bajo Chiquito, the first community they encountered after days of walking.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan. (File photo)
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan. (File photo)
world news

Imran Khan should not blame others for his party's actions: PDM chief Rehman

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 08:20 AM IST
The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief also commented that corruption had increased in PTI's tenure according to Transparency International and voices demanding accountability are now growing louder within the ruling party.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former US president Donald Trump faces a second impeachment trial in Senate.(Reuters)
Former US president Donald Trump faces a second impeachment trial in Senate.(Reuters)
world news

Trump team hopes calling Jan 6 speech ‘peaceful and patriotic’ will be shield

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 08:19 AM IST
House managers serving as prosecutors have focused on Trump’s comments during the Jan. 6 rally urging his supporters to “fight like hell” and urging them to go to the Capitol.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden speaks at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, US. (Bloomberg Photo)
US President Joe Biden speaks at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, US. (Bloomberg Photo)
world news

Joe Biden in call with China's Xi Jinping raises human rights, trade

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 08:10 AM IST
The two leaders spoke just hours after Biden announced plans for a Pentagon task force to review US national security strategy in China.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US Capitol Police officers stand outside the US Capitol after police ordered a lockdown of in Washington, US, July 8, 2016.(Reuters Photo)
US Capitol Police officers stand outside the US Capitol after police ordered a lockdown of in Washington, US, July 8, 2016.(Reuters Photo)
world news

US Capitol police to hold 'no confidence vote' against senior leadership

ANI
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 07:41 AM IST
The force will this week hold the vote against acting police chief Yogananda Pittman and others over the Jan.6 violence at the Capitol building.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden speaks at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, US. (Reuters)
US President Joe Biden speaks at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, US. (Reuters)
world news

Biden backs off on TikTok ban in review of Trump's China moves

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 07:30 AM IST
Last year, the Trump administration brokered a deal that would have had US corporations Oracle and Walmart take a large stake in the Chinese-owned app on national-security grounds.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Protesters take part in a rally.(AP)
Protesters take part in a rally.(AP)
world news

Myanmar protesters back on streets despite police violence

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 07:24 AM IST
The protesters are demanding that power be restored to Suu Kyi’s deposed civilian government. They are also seeking freedom for her and other governing party members since the military detained them after blocking the new session of Parliament on Feb. 1.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Motorists are screened as they line up for a Covid-19 vaccine appointment at the mass vaccination site at the parking lot of L.A. County Office of Education headquarters in Downey, California. (AP)
Motorists are screened as they line up for a Covid-19 vaccine appointment at the mass vaccination site at the parking lot of L.A. County Office of Education headquarters in Downey, California. (AP)
world news

US pharmacies to offer Covid-19 vaccines from today. All you need to know

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 07:13 AM IST
The eligibility criteria for the vaccination will be determined by each state individually and the pharmacy partners will focus on vaccinating individuals who are eligible for vaccination based on these state-selected criteria.
READ FULL STORY
Close
President Joe Biden tours the African Americans in Service Corridor at the Pentagon on Wednesday. (AP File Photo)
President Joe Biden tours the African Americans in Service Corridor at the Pentagon on Wednesday. (AP File Photo)
world news

US calls for China to end 'unacceptable' detention of Canadians

ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 07:10 AM IST
Beijing has said that it reserves the right to respond to any interference on Canada's part and the Canadian side will be held accountable for all the consequences.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden delivers remarks to Defense Department personnel during a visit to the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, US on February 10, 2021.(Reuters Photo)
US President Joe Biden delivers remarks to Defense Department personnel during a visit to the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, US on February 10, 2021.(Reuters Photo)
world news

Joe Biden visits a Pentagon hoping to shift from Trump turmoil

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 06:59 AM IST
During the Trump administration, the Pentagon endured a loss of top-flight civilian talent, in part because of instability at the top.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A dose of AstraZeneca vaccine is prepared at a Covid-19 vaccination centre in the Odeon Luxe Cinema in Maidstone, Britain February 10, 2021. (Reuters File Photo )
A dose of AstraZeneca vaccine is prepared at a Covid-19 vaccination centre in the Odeon Luxe Cinema in Maidstone, Britain February 10, 2021. (Reuters File Photo )
world news

WHO expert group recommends use of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine

PTI, Geneva
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 06:55 AM IST
The AstraZeneca vaccine is important because the UN-backed COVAX Facility, which aims to deploy coronavirus vaccines to people in need around the world hopes to start shipping hundreds of millions of doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine starting later this month.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The origins of the pandemic, which first emerged in Wuhan in 2019, are highly politicised, with China claiming that the virus has roots outside its borders.(REUTERS)
The origins of the pandemic, which first emerged in Wuhan in 2019, are highly politicised, with China claiming that the virus has roots outside its borders.(REUTERS)
world news

Covid-19 origin probe ends, politics over it continues

Agencies, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 06:46 AM IST
  • Hours after the WHO team revealed preliminary findings at a Wuhan news conference on Tuesday, Washington said it wants to scrutinise data used by the team, which concluded that the coronavirus causing Covid-19 did not originate in a laboratory in Wuhan, and that bats remain a likely source.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, US on Wednesday.(Bloomberg Photo)
US President Joe Biden at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, US on Wednesday.(Bloomberg Photo)
world news

Pentagon establishes task force to meet China challenge

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 06:45 AM IST
Biden said that the US needs to take on the dangers and opportunities of emerging technologies, enhance its capabilities in cyberspace, ensure that America is positioned to lead in a new era of competition.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A sign requests people to stay two meters apart to reduce the spread of Covid-19 in London.(AP Photo)
A sign requests people to stay two meters apart to reduce the spread of Covid-19 in London.(AP Photo)
world news

Covid-19 conspiracies fuel anti-semitic incidents in UK: Report

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 06:20 AM IST
Although there were fewer incidents at schools or synagogues because of strict pandemic lockdowns, there was a rise in cases at people’s homes, the report said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People walk by Westfield shopping centre in Shepherd's Bush, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), London(Reuters File Photo/Representative Image )
People walk by Westfield shopping centre in Shepherd's Bush, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), London(Reuters File Photo/Representative Image )
world news

Brexit poses ‘existential’ threat to some UK firms, BCC says

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 06:16 AM IST
Businesses are also bracing for extra controls which will apply to imports from the EU from April and July, threatening to coincide with rising economic activity as the UK emerges from lockdown restrictions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP