Myanmar's Suu Kyi awaits verdict in first corruption case
Deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi faces a possible 15 years in prison on Monday, when a court in the military-ruled country is scheduled to deliver a verdict in the first of multiple corruption cases against her.
Since being forced from power in a coup last year, Nobel laureate Suu Kyi has been charged with offences ranging from incitement and graft to violations of electoral and state secrets laws, which carry combined maximum sentences of more than 150 years.
She has been found guilty of two lesser offences so far and sentenced to six years, in a series of trials that could last years, leaving little chance for a political comeback for the figurehead of the country's struggle against dictatorship.
According to a source familiar with the trial, the judge is set to decide on Monday on charges that Suu Kyi accepted bribes totalling $600,000 and 11.4 kg of gold from Phyo Min Thein, a former Yangon chief minister once seen as her future successor.
Phyo Min Thein, a protege of Suu Kyi, in October testified that he gave money and gold to her in exchange for her support. Suu Kyi has dismissed his allegations, which the junta aired separately on national television, as "absurd."
Suu Kyi, 76, is being held in an undisclosed location, without visitors. She denies all charges.
The military has restricted information about her trial and imposed a gag order on her lawyers. The international community calls the trial a farce.
The junta has said Suu Kyi is being given due process by an independent court.
-
Japanese drug maker says Covid-19 pill shows rapid clearance of virus
An experimental treatment from Shionogi & Co Ltd has shown rapid clearance of the virus that causes COVID-19, according to new data, the Japanese drug maker said on Sunday. The pill, S-217622, "demonstrated rapid clearance of the infectious SARS-CoV-2 virus", Shionogi said in a statement, citing Phase-2b results from the Phase II/III clinical trial of the drug. Shionogi's shares have been on a rollercoaster on speculation about success of the treatment.
-
Pakistan seeks to extend IMF loan for one year, minister says
Pakistan requested that the International Monetary Fund extend its loan program for a year and enhance the $6 billion funding to ease financing difficulties for the south Asian country as a new government stepped in this month. Aid from the lender will be critical to bolster the country's finances, after foreign exchange reserves fell to less than two months of import cover.
-
Global military spending tops $2 trillion for 1st time as Europe boosts defences
Global military expenditure has surpassed $2 trillion per year for the first time, and looks set to rise further as European countries beef up their armed forces in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. In 2021, countries spent a total of $2,113 billion on their militaries, up 0.7% in real terms from the year before, according to a report released Monday by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, or SIPRI.
-
For Macron, congratulatory messages from across Europe, Biden, and Zelensky
US president Joe Biden, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, UK prime minister Boris Johnson and several other global leaders tweeted out messages for Emmanuel Macron.
-
France's Macron re-elected, defeats far-right leader: ‘President for all’
France has picked Emmanuel Macron for five more years as the country's president in a historic win, making it the first time that a governing leader of the Fifth Republic, which has been the political system since 1958, has been re-elected. Here are ten points on the France elections. Macron, 44, managed an easy win over far-right leader Marine Le Pen. He took 58.55 per cent of Sunday's vote over his contender's 41.5 per cent.
