Nagorno-Karabakh feud: Death toll among military reaches 633
The worst outbreak of violence in the South Caucasus since Armenia and Azerbaijan went to war over the mountain enclave in the 1990s risks causing a humanitarian disaster.world Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 15:41 IST
Yerevan/Baku
The defence ministry of the Nagorno-Karabakh region said on Friday it had recorded another 29 casualties among its military, pushing the military death toll to 633 since fighting with Azeri forces erupted on Sept. 27.
The fighting has surged to its worst level since the 1990s, when some 30,000 people were killed.
