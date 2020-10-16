Nagorno-Karabakh feud: Death toll among military reaches 633

world

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 15:41 IST

The defence ministry of the Nagorno-Karabakh region said on Friday it had recorded another 29 casualties among its military, pushing the military death toll to 633 since fighting with Azeri forces erupted on Sept. 27.

The fighting has surged to its worst level since the 1990s, when some 30,000 people were killed.