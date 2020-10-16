e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 16, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Nagorno-Karabakh feud: Death toll among military reaches 633

Nagorno-Karabakh feud: Death toll among military reaches 633

The worst outbreak of violence in the South Caucasus since Armenia and Azerbaijan went to war over the mountain enclave in the 1990s risks causing a humanitarian disaster.

world Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 15:41 IST
Reuters | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Reuters | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Yerevan/Baku
Men including members of the Emergency and Rescue Service of the Nagorno-Karabakh region inspect a rocket case after recent shelling during the military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Stepanakert.
Men including members of the Emergency and Rescue Service of the Nagorno-Karabakh region inspect a rocket case after recent shelling during the military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Stepanakert. (REUTERS)
         

The defence ministry of the Nagorno-Karabakh region said on Friday it had recorded another 29 casualties among its military, pushing the military death toll to 633 since fighting with Azeri forces erupted on Sept. 27.

The fighting has surged to its worst level since the 1990s, when some 30,000 people were killed.

tags
top news
Delhi next on NCB radar to launch Mumbai-style crackdown on drugs
Delhi next on NCB radar to launch Mumbai-style crackdown on drugs
Why Centre will borrow Rs 1.1 lakh crore, Nirmala Sitharaman explains
Why Centre will borrow Rs 1.1 lakh crore, Nirmala Sitharaman explains
Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad tests positive for Covid-19, goes into home quarantine
Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad tests positive for Covid-19, goes into home quarantine
‘Blood-coloured’ clothes found at Hathras rape accused’s house, kin say it’s red paint
‘Blood-coloured’ clothes found at Hathras rape accused’s house, kin say it’s red paint
Ballia shooting unfortunate but...: BJP MLA Surendra Singh defends accused
Ballia shooting unfortunate but...: BJP MLA Surendra Singh defends accused
IPL 2020: Morgan appointed KKR captain after Karthik steps aside
IPL 2020: Morgan appointed KKR captain after Karthik steps aside
Indian Army vice-chief to visit US ahead of 2+2 dialogue
Indian Army vice-chief to visit US ahead of 2+2 dialogue
RCB vs KXIP Review and MI vs KKR Preview on Battleground T20
RCB vs KXIP Review and MI vs KKR Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In