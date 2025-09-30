Nathi Mthethwa death: How did South African ambassador die in Paris? Shocking details out

Nkosinathi Emmanuel Mthethwa, the South African Ambassador to France, died in Paris, the prosecutor's office confirmed on Tuesday. While the police are yet to confirm the exact circumstances of the 58-year-old's death, local reports stated that he is believed to have jumped from the 22nd floor of the Hyatt Hotel at Porte Maillot. Nathi Mthethwa died in Paris, authorities confirmed on Tuesday(X/Nathi Mthethwa)

“He had booked a room on the 22nd floor, whose secure window was forced open,” the Paris prosecutor's office said.

The embassy's website says Ambassador Nkosinathi Emmanuel "Nathi" Mthethwa was South Africa's minister of arts and culture from 2014 to 2019, adding sports to his portfolio from 2019 to 2023. The ambassador had been reported missing by his wife after she received a text message from him that worried her, Le Parisien reported.

The report further cited initial evidence that the 58-year-old's phone was last used at around 3 PM on Monday near the Bois de Boulogne in Paris. He made a public appearance at the 109th Anniversary of the Battle of Delville Wood marked in Longueval, Department de la Somme, on Saturday.

Who was Nathi Mthethwa?

Nathi Mthethwa, born Emmanuel Nkosinathi Mthethwa on January 23, 1967, in Klaarwater, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, was a prominent politician and diplomat who served in various high-profile roles within the African National Congress (ANC) and the South African government.

Mthethwa's career began in the anti-apartheid movement, where he joined the ANC Youth League in 1990, becoming its inaugural secretary in Klaarwater and later regional secretary in Southern Natal. Elected to the National Executive Committee of the ANC Youth League in 1994, he served until 2001 as secretary for organization.

Entering Parliament in 2002, he chaired the Minerals and Energy Portfolio Committee from 2004 to 2008 and was appointed Chief Whip of the ANC in 2008. As Minister of Safety and Security (2008-2009) under President Kgalema Motlanthe, he later became Minister of Police (2009-2014) under Jacob Zuma, overseeing controversial events like the Marikana massacre. He then served as Minister of Arts and Culture (2014-2019) and Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture (2019-2023), focusing on cultural preservation and sports development.

In March 2024, Mthethwa was appointed South Africa's Ambassador to France and Permanent Delegate to UNESCO, promoting bilateral ties.

He holds a Diploma in Community Development from the University of Natal, a Certificate in Mining Engineering from the University of Johannesburg, and a Certificate in Communications and Leadership from Rhodes University.