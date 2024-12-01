Menu Explore
Nations fail to agree on plastic-pollution treaty; committee to reconvene next year

PTI |
Dec 01, 2024 10:39 PM IST

This was the 5th meeting of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee, which has been working on the treat since 2022.

A global meeting in South Korea's Busan to finalise a treaty to combat plastic pollution ended without an agreement on Sunday, as countries failed to thrash out critical issues, such as capping plastic production and finance.

Committee chair Luis Vayas Valdivieso during the fifth session of the INC in Busan.(AP)
This was the fifth meeting of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC), which has been working since 2022 to draft a legally-binding treaty on plastic pollution.

The week-long talks exposed deep divisions between countries calling for limits on plastic production and harmful chemicals and those focusing only on managing plastic waste.

Negotiators from nearly 200 nations held closed-door discussions on Saturday to bridge differences on key issues, but the draft released on Sunday left most concerns unresolved.

The countries have now agreed to reconvene next year to continue the negotiations.

INC chair Luis Vayas Valdivieso told delegates: "We must build on the progress we have made.... There is a general agreement to resume the current session at a later date to conclude our negotiations."

