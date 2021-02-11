Nations without South African variant should use AstraZeneca vaccine: CDC
African countries that have not reported the circulation of the 501Y.V2 coronavirus variant first identified in South Africa should proceed with the rollout of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, the African Union's disease control body said on Thursday.
For countries that have reported circulation of the 501Y.V2 variant, they should accelerate their preparedness to introduce all vaccines that have received emergency use authorisation, Africa CDC Director John Nkengasong told a news conference.
"Consideration should be given to the effectiveness of the vaccine against the 501Y.V2variant," Nkengasong said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chinese face-swapping app poses 'grave security threat': Taiwan's official
- After conducting an investigation of the Quyan app, a national security official said it poses "grave security threat," especially as it requires facial recognition and e-mail verification to use, Taipei Times reported on Monday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
End of 'colonial noose': New Zealand lawmaker wins battle against neckties
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden's call to Xi Jinping has a ripple effect: Shares across the world gain
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Explained: How are experts tracking variants of the coronavirus?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Democrats use unreleased videos, Trump’s own words in blaming him for riot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kim Jong Un moves to save pandemic-ravaged economy, warns of 'powerful measures'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Overwhelm the problem': Inside Joe Biden's war on Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Instagram bans Robert F. Kennedy Jr. over Covid-19 vaccine misinformation
- Kennedy, the nephew of late President John F. Kennedy, and his representatives could not immediately be reached for a comment. Facebook and Instagram did not respond to a request for comment.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden seeks more foreign workers while skirting H-1B visa uproar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nations without South African variant should use AstraZeneca vaccine: CDC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Kent' Covid-19 variant will sweep the world, says UK genetic surveillance chief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In UK, roving teams bring coronavirus vaccine shots to homeless
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Boris Johnson targets vaccines for everyone over 50 by April
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mexico approves Chinese Covid vaccines CanSino and CoronaVac
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trump’s environmental policies killed thousands of people, scientists say
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox