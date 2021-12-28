e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 28, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / NATO scrambled around 350 times for Russian jets in 2020

NATO scrambled around 350 times for Russian jets in 2020

NATO has two air operations centers – one in Germany, covering northern Europe, and one in Spain covering the south – which together monitor all air movements across Europe.

world Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 20:21 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
Brussels
NATO said its jets across Europe scrambled more than 400 times to escort or shadow unknown aircraft.
NATO said its jets across Europe scrambled more than 400 times to escort or shadow unknown aircraft.(REUTERS)
         

NATO says that Russian military activity in the alliance’s airspace increased slightly this year as its jets across Europe scrambled more than 400 times to escort or shadow unknown aircraft.

In a statement released Monday, NATO said almost 90%, or about 350 of these missions, were connected to flights by Russian military aircraft.

“This is a moderate increase from 2019,” NATO said.

“Russian military aircraft often do not transmit a transponder code indicating their position and altitude, do not file a flight plan, or do not communicate with air traffic controllers, posing a potential risk to civilian airliners.”

NATO has two air operations centers – one in Germany, covering northern Europe, and one in Spain covering the south – which together monitor all air movements across Europe.

tags
top news
MHA extends Covid-19 guidelines till January
MHA extends Covid-19 guidelines till January
India, UK to finalise early harvest trade deals by 2021
India, UK to finalise early harvest trade deals by 2021
Centre calls farmers for meeting over farm laws on December 30 in Delhi
Centre calls farmers for meeting over farm laws on December 30 in Delhi
Kanpur postal dept accidentally releases stamps featuring gangsters
Kanpur postal dept accidentally releases stamps featuring gangsters
ITR: Last date for filing is Dec 31. Here is how to file yours online
ITR: Last date for filing is Dec 31. Here is how to file yours online
Kohli posts heart-warming ‘Thank You’ message after winning ICC honour
Kohli posts heart-warming ‘Thank You’ message after winning ICC honour
Donald Trump defies Chinese warning, signs off on law on next Dalai Lama
Donald Trump defies Chinese warning, signs off on law on next Dalai Lama
Watch: Vaccination dry-run in India as 3 Covid vaccines await approval
Watch: Vaccination dry-run in India as 3 Covid vaccines await approval
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEIndia vs Australia LivePM ModiFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In