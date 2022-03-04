NATO to hold meeting over Ukraine today: What you should know
The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) will on Friday hold an emergency meeting over Russia's launch of a full-scale attack in Ukraine. NATO allies rushed to bolster their eastern flank, according to news agency AFP, after Russian president Vladimir Putin ordered the attack on Ukraine last week. But the allies remained adamant that they won't get ‘military involved’ in Ukraine, which is not a member of the alliance yet.
Last week, in response to the invasion, the NATO - for the first time - activated its rapid response force to bolster defences. “We have activated NATO’s defense plans to prepare ourselves to respond to a range of contingencies and secure Alliance territory, including by drawing on our response forces,” a joint statement read.
Despite appeals, the US-led alliance has rejected the idea of imposing a no-fly zone over Ukraine amid Russian forces launching multiple airstrikes against civilian locations in the war-ravaged country. The alliance argued that the imposition of a no-fly zone could turn into a nuclear conflict with Russia.
NATO's meeting comes a day after Russia and Ukraine held the second round of ceasefire talks in Belarus on Thursday. Both the countries discussed military and humanitarian issues and a future political settlement of the ongoing conflict. Moscow and Kyiv agreed to organise humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians along with a possible temporary ceasefire in areas where the evacuation is taking place.
The war on Ukraine, which is worsening with each passing day, has seen over 750 civilian casualties till now but the official figures could be much higher. As many as one million people have fled the country so far and the United Nations predicts that this number can eventually climb to four million.
Moscow has said it has suffered 498 casualties and more than 1,500 soldiers have been wounded but Kyiv has put the toll - of the Russian troops who have died - in thousands.
Russia-Ukraine agree on humanitarian corridors, 22 die in Chernihiv: Top updates
Russian President Vladimir Putin, during his 90-minute phone call with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron earlier in the day, said that his country will achieve its goals of the military operation in Ukraine no matter what.
Zelenskyy calls for Putin to ‘sit down’ for negotiation, says ‘I don’t bite'
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said any kinds of talks between him and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin are “more important than shots”, adding that it was the “only way to stop the war” between the two countries.
Russian foreign ministry says Ukraine invasion ‘result of anti-Russia policy’
The Russian foreign ministry in another statement on Twitter said that the “anti-Semitism, xenophonia, racial discrimination flourishing in Ukraine today” are “exactly” what the Vladimir Putin's side has been “talking about tirelessly” for the last eight years.
Russian troops have occupied govt building in Kharkiv, says Kherson governor
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who regularly addresses his people via videos, said that the country's defence lines were holding the Russian forces. He added that there has been no breather in missile strikes by Moscow that have transformed Kharkiv and Ukraine's capital Kyiv into a rubble.
In Ukraine, Russian missiles kill wives, daughters, tear lives apart
On Tuesday night at around 10:00 pm in the Ukrainian crossroads town, home to a military garrison, a first missile struck near the family home.