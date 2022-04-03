Nawaz Sharif's daughter Maryam calls for Pak PM Imran Khan's arrest for 'incitement and sedition'
Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the daughter of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who was allegedly attacked in London on Saturday by an activist of the Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's ruling PTI party, said that Imran Khan should be arrested for 'provocation, incitement and sedition'.
Earlier, ahead of the no-confidence vote in National Assembly, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday also called for nationwide protests in Pakistan. Taking to Twitter, Maryam wrote, "Those of PTI who resort to violence or create a law and order situation should be arrested and thrown behind bars, IK (Imran Khan) included. IK should be booked for provocation, incitement and sedition. Will be Insha'Allah. None of them should be spared."
A Pakistan journalist on Saturday said that the former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was attacked in London by a PTI activist and added efforts for the arrest of the culprits are being made.
This comes at a time when keeping up his attack on the opposition ahead of Sunday's vote of confidence in the National Assembly, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said that if Leader of Opposition and PML-N leader Shahbaz Sharif (Brother of Nawaz Sharif) takes over, "they will do slavery of America".
Ahmad Noorani, the Pakistani journalist currently with Fact Focus, a Pakistan-based digital media outlet, wrote on Twitter, "Pakistan's former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has been attacked in London by a PTI activist. Action must be taken in Pakistan against the PTI as now the party has crossed all limits. Physical violence can never be condoned. PTI must be made an example now."
Also Read | Imran Khan 'mini Trump', inciting violence on Twitter, says ex-wife Reham Khan
He also shared that Sharif's guard was injured in the attack. "Nawaz Sharif's guard was injured in the attack. All efforts must be made to ensure the arrest of culprits in the UK tonight. PTI must also be fixed during a few hours," he added.
"Shahbaz Sharif will be a slave of America... he said in a TV Programme yesterday that beggars are not choosers... what does this mean? Does that mean that the poor and beggars are slaves? Ask him (Shehbaz Sharif) who brought Pakistan to such a state. Just because we are poor, should we be slaves?" Imran Khan said while taking questions from viewers on TV.
Opposition parties have said that Imran Khan "has lost majority" with some of his allies deserting him and that Shahbaz Sharif will be the Prime Minister.
Imran Khan attacked Shahbaz Sharif saying he faces allegations of massive corruption. He also referred to the "threat letter" from a foreign power and linked the opposition's no-trust vote with it.
"The letter says as soon as Imran Khan is removed, we will spare you... They all had conspired beforehand that when Imran Khan is removed, Shahbaz Sharif will come, on whom there are allegations of corruption worth millions," Khan said."Who brought Pakistan to life support machine? These three stooges were taking turns to rule the country for 30 years. They have brought us to this state and are now asking us to be slaves of America," he added.
Khan has been referring to Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman as "three-stooges"."They will always be slaves of America and will make all of you slaves of America," Imran Khan said. He urged people, especially the youth, to come on the streets to express their disapproval of the opposition's move against him.The no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan government is set to be tabled in the National Assembly on Sunday and he faces the prospect of losing it.
-
Sri Lanka crisis: Social media blackout amid curfew, protests, says watchdog
Sri Lanka has imposed a social media blackout amid curfew and protests, NetBlocks, an internet watchdog has said. Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, Viber and YouTube are among the social media sites that have been reportedly hit with the fresh restrictions. The South Asian nation has been battling a shortage of essentials as it grapples with its worst economic crisis in decades.
-
Imran Khan 'mini Trump', inciting violence on Twitter, says ex-wife Reham Khan
As Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is set to face a trust vote in the assembly on Sunday, his former wife Reham Khan termed him as 'mini Trump' and urged Twitter to take action against his inciting tweets. Former US president Donal Trump's Twitter account was permanently suspended following his encouragement of US Capitol violence. Opposition parties in Pakistan think Imran Khan may attack the assembly on Sunday.
-
What is a recombinant variant? 5 things WHO said amid fears over new XE strain
The WHO has said that early-day "estimates indicate a community growth rate advantage of around 10 per cent "as compared to BA.2".
-
Pak leader defends 'beggars can't be choosers' remark after Imran's ‘slave’ jibe
Pakistan's Leader of Opposition Shahbaz Sharif on Saturday defended his "beggars can't be choosers" remarks after drawing the ire of embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan and his supporters. The Pakistan Muslim League (N) leader, who is touted to be the next prime minister, said that true freedom can never be achieved without financial independence. Imran Khan has been repeatedly citing a “threat letter” from a foreign power and linked the opposition's no-trust vote with it.
-
'Blatantly false': India on reports about sending troops to crisis-hit Sri Lanka
India has denied reports that New Delhi is preparing to send its troops to Sri Lanka - the country in the grips of a severe crisis as it grapples with the economic downturn and anger among people over the shortage of fuel and other essential commodities. India has, however, lent a helping hand to Sri Lanka amid unrest in the country.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics