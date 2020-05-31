e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 31, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Nepal extends coronavirus lockdown till June 14

Nepal extends coronavirus lockdown till June 14

The country on Saturday registered its highest single-day surge in coronavirus cases with 189 new infections, taking the Covid-19 tally in the country to over 1,400.

world Updated: May 31, 2020 15:12 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Kathmandu
The Cabinet meeting held on Saturday decided to extend the lockdown. Meanwhile, the government has also decided to suspend all domestic and international flights until June 30.
The Cabinet meeting held on Saturday decided to extend the lockdown. Meanwhile, the government has also decided to suspend all domestic and international flights until June 30.(AFP)
         

The Nepal government has extended the nationwide lockdown until June 14 amid a surge in the number of Covid-19 cases and decided to deploy the Army in the worst-hit areas.

The country on Saturday registered its highest single-day surge in coronavirus cases with 189 new infections, taking the Covid-19 tally in the country to over 1,400.

The Cabinet meeting held on Saturday decided to extend the lockdown. Meanwhile, the government has also decided to suspend all domestic and international flights until June 30.

The prior-imposed nationwide lockdown, decreed to curtail the potential spread of Covid-19, was to end on June 2.

The government also been decided to mobilise the Army to the worst-hit areas to effectively implement the lockdown.

The government also decided to bring home the Nepalese people stranded abroad on a priority basis.

tags
top news
No money to pay salaries, Delhi has asked Rs 5,000 crore from Centre: Manish Sisodia
No money to pay salaries, Delhi has asked Rs 5,000 crore from Centre: Manish Sisodia
IMD warns of cyclonic storm; likely to reach Gujarat, Maha coast by June 3
IMD warns of cyclonic storm; likely to reach Gujarat, Maha coast by June 3
Nepal govt tables in parliament amendment bill on map that includes Indian territory
Nepal govt tables in parliament amendment bill on map that includes Indian territory
On Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi talks about migrants, caution and Yoga
On Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi talks about migrants, caution and Yoga
Maha govt may announce lockdown relaxations today. Here’s what to expect
Maha govt may announce lockdown relaxations today. Here’s what to expect
‘Looks delicious’: PM Modi responds to Australian counterpart’s ‘ScoMosa’ offer
‘Looks delicious’: PM Modi responds to Australian counterpart’s ‘ScoMosa’ offer
Here’s how govt is attracting iPhone production in India
Here’s how govt is attracting iPhone production in India
Lockdown 5 or Reopen 1? E-passes, curfew, malls, bars: New rules explained
Lockdown 5 or Reopen 1? E-passes, curfew, malls, bars: New rules explained
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases India

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In