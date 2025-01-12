Nepal lights 1.25 lakh lamps to celebrate first anniversary of Ram Mandir

Nepal's historic city of Janakpur celebrated the first anniversary of the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Lord Ram Lalla's idol at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir on Saturday by lighting 1.25 lakh lamps. A view of illuminated Ram Mandir on the occasion of 'Pratishtha Dwadashi', the first anniversary of the Pran Pratishtha of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, in Ayodhya(ANI)

The event, organized by the Dhanusha chapter of Bishwo Hindu Parisad Nepal, marked the occasion with grand festivities, including Jhaki, Hawan, Ganga Aarti, and a rangoli at the Janaki Temple premises.

The youth wing of Bishwo Hindu Parisad Nepal, Janaki Sena, took charge of the arrangements for the celebrations.

"Last year as well we had organised an event to light 1.25 Lakh lights, Jhaki, Hawan and other programs. On the anniversary of "Pran Pratistha" this year as well we have light one hundred and twenty-five thousand lamps; the Ganga Aarati performing team is also performing the aarti of Janaki Ji and we also have made a rangoli on the premises of the temple," Ashutosh Jha, national spokesperson of Janaki Sena told ANI.

Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, Shri Ram Lalla's Mahabhishek was performed at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple to mark the first anniversary of 'Pran Pratishtha' on Saturday.

The cerebrations were organized on January 11, 2025, following the alignment of the Hindu calendar.

Last year, this sacred event was celebrated on Kurma Dwadashi during the Shukla Paksha of the Hindu calendar's Paush month. Therefore, this year, the Shukla Paksha falls on January 11.

"On the first anniversary of our son-in-law's homecoming, all the residents of Janakpur, residents of Mithila, Nepal as a whole are very much excited and our happiness doesn't have any boundaries. We pray that the first anniversary is marked and celebrated all across the places with gaiety and fervour," Ram Tapeshwor Das, Chief Mahant of Janaki Temple told ANI as the celebration underwent.

Ayodhya on Saturday saw a huge arrival of devotees as the city marked the first anniversary of the Ram Temple's Pran Pratishtha ceremony. The day started with Agnihotra with mantras from Shukla Yajurveda, which took place two times, one from 8 am to 11 am and from 2 pm to 5 pm. It was followed by chanting of 6 lakh Shri Ram Mantra along with the recitation of the Ram Raksha Stotra and Hanuman Chalisa.

At Temple Ground Floor, 'Rag Seva' was organised from 3 pm to 5 pm, followed by a congratulations song at 6 pm.

Similarly, Musical Manas recitation took place on the first floor of the passenger convenience centre.

On January 22, 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Ram Janmabhoomi temple. According to the Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, over 2 lakh devotees visited the temple on January 1, the first day of the year, to offer their prayers.

In December, Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Construction Committee Chairman Nripendra Misra stated that the construction of the Ram Mandir complex is progressing rapidly and is "hopefully" expected to be completed within the first six months of 2025.

Misra further mentioned that the construction work has been sped up since January is an important month as it would mark the first anniversary of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony and with the Maha Kumbh celebrations in Prayagraj, it would attract huge crowds in Ayodhya.