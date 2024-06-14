Nepal: Taplejung landslide kills 4 family members, injures 2

A landslide in Nepal's Taplejung district, killed at least four and injured two people, all from one family, on Thursday night, according to ANI. Nepal Landslide: 4 killed, 2 injured from one family

Incessant rainfall in Eastern Nepal triggered the landslide, which hit a house in Phattanglung Rural Municiplaity-2, Tingdu in Taplejung, just 580 km away from Kathmandu, according to officials, reported ANI.

Rajan Limbu, Chairman of the municipality, told ANI, “The landslide claimed the lives of four, from the same family as it swept the house overnight. The other two have been injured in due course of disaster. There was incessant rainfall yesterday and the search operation is still underway as two houses were swept by the landslide.”

On Wednesday, Taplejung also experienced flash floods that damaged a wooden bridge and blocked the Tamor River for a while.

The flooding and water-logging caused by the heavy rainfall damaged three houses and destroyed crops worth millions in the nearby district of Sankhuwasabha as well, according to ANI.

Flash floods also occurred in the local Bhalukhola River and swept a motor-able bridge, leading to traffic issues and disconnecting villages.

The district has witnessed an incessant downpour since Monday, according to officials, ANI reported.

The Information officer at Khandbari Municipality, Dinesh Kattel told ANI, "Continuous downpour has been witnessed every night since Monday. We are assessing the damage to the crops because flooding in the river also has resulted in damage to the crops as it pushed up the level of water in the stream which reached the fields."

Records from the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology show that the Eastern District of Sankhuwasabha recorded 217.8 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours on Thursday and 119.7 mm of rainfall on Wednesday.

Eastern Nepal has been experiencing heavy rainfall since Monday as monsoon clouds have entered the Himalayan Nation ahead of schedule. The monsoon clouds are yet to disperse and move further toward the remaining parts of Nepal which has been dealing with a boiling heatwave.

Tarai and other districts have been suffering extreme heat for several days, with temperatures reaching up to 45 degrees Celsius. Temperatures upwards of 33 degrees Celsius have made life hard for residents of the Kathmandu Valley.

Nepal's Meteorological Department has issued a heat wave warning for western and far-western Tarai with the onset of the monsoon, according to ANI. More warnings will come, officials say, to mark the progress of the monsoon towards the western parts of the country.

Nepal's monsoon season generally begins from June 13 and ends on September 23. Last year, it started on June 14, a day later than normal onset.