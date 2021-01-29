Nepal's top court serves contempt notices to beleaguered PM Oli
Nepal's Supreme Court has issued two contempt of court notices to caretaker Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli, demanding he explain why he mocked lawyers challenging his decision to dissolve parliament and call early polls.
The contempt of court suits are the latest challenges for the beleaguered leader after being expelled from his party earlier this week.
The Supreme Court has ordered Oli to "present his written replies within seven days," Devendra Dhakal, a Supreme Court official told Reuters.
The Supreme Court judges are dealing with more than a dozen petitions against Oli's surprise move in December last year to dissolve the parliament and call fresh elections a year ahead of schedule, a move that has triggered nation wide protests amid the coronavirus pandemic and plunged the young Himalayan republic into a political crisis.
Despite protests, Oli at a public function last week, questioned the involvement of a 94-year-old lawyer Krishna Prasad Bhandari in petitions filed against his political decision.
Bhandari had earlier stated before the court that the leader (Oli) had no prerogative to dissolve the parliament and had acted unconstitutionally.
This week two lawyers filed contempt cases against Oli for making statements which they deemed were "a direct insult" to the legal fraternity.
Oli's lawyer Ramesh Badal said the leader was yet to get a communication from the court.
"Once the formal letter comes he (Oli) will reply accordingly," Badal told Reuters.
Oli has justified the dissolution saying the ruling Nepal Communist Party had not cooperated with the government in policy decisions, while his opponents say he had ignored the party decision and abruptly dissolved the parliament instead of sorting out differences with party colleagues.
The court is expected to give its verdict in February.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China set to exceed WTO quota in biggest US corn buying spree
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
France's Macron says any new nuclear talks with Iran to be 'strict'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
South Korea rebukes opposition over report on nuclear plant in North Korea
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Not bound by treaty on prohibition of nuclear weapons: Pakistan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Italy opposition right calls for elections to solve political crisis
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pro-Trump lawyer Lin Wood asked to undergo mental health evaluation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jaishankar, Blinken agree to build on solid foundation of India-US ties
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nepal's top court serves contempt notices to beleaguered PM Oli
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Donald Trump’s trade deal with China is ‘under review,’ White House says
- The trade deal Trump signed a year ago was one of his proudest accomplishments until the novel coronavirus spread from China to the US. Biden was able to cast the agreement as a sign Trump was too focused on his own political achievements, even as the world was on the brink of a deadly pandemic.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Proud Boys supporter who had ammunition cache, made threats pleads not guilty
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hungary becomes first EU nation to buy Chinese Covid-19 shot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EU approves AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine for all adults amid shortfall
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Facebook to develop tools for advertisers to tackle harmful content
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Just shocked': A town reckons with charges in Capitol riot
- It is here, federal authorities allege, that Army veteran Jessica Watkins tended bar and recruited members for a local militia group that she founded in 2019 and affiliated it with the Oath Keepers — an extremist, militaristic group believed to have thousands of members nationally.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prosecutors weigh pro-Trump mob’s ideology in sedition probe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox