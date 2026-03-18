Netanyahu's height in Mike Huckabee ‘proof of life’ video again sparks AI row; ‘is he taller?’
Netanyahu posted a video with Mike Huckabee to counter death hoax, but users claimed it was AI-generated, citing height differences.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday posted a video with US Ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, in what is being viewed as another "proof of life" amid a viral hoax that Netanyahu was killed in an Iranian airstrike.
Earlier, Netanyahu had released two similar videos. The first one came on Sunday, when he was seen buying coffee at a Jerusalem coffee shop. In the following video that came out on Monday, he was seen in Jerusalem interacting with residents.
However, like the previous two videos, users on social media claimed that the video with Huckabee was AI-generated. While earlier, Netanyahu's fingers and the ring on his finger were at the center of the AI claims, this time it was his height.
Official records indicate that Mike Huckabee is 5-foot-10, while Netanyahu is around 5-foot-9. But, social media users claimed that Netanyahu appeared to be taller than Huckabee in the video, which was allegedly caused by a distortion usually seen in visuals generated using Artificial Intelligence.
"This version of Netanyahu is several inches taller. How can an adult's height increase in 2 weeks?," one user wrote in response to Huckabee's X post.
This story is being updated.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More