Netanyahu's height in Mike Huckabee ‘proof of life’ video again sparks AI row; ‘is he taller?’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday posted a video with US Ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, in what is being viewed as another "proof of life" amid a viral hoax that Netanyahu was killed in an Iranian airstrike. Benjamin Netanyahu gestures during a press conference in Jerusalem, September 15, 2025. (REUTERS)

Earlier, Netanyahu had released two similar videos. The first one came on Sunday, when he was seen buying coffee at a Jerusalem coffee shop. In the following video that came out on Monday, he was seen in Jerusalem interacting with residents.

However, like the previous two videos, users on social media claimed that the video with Huckabee was AI-generated. While earlier, Netanyahu's fingers and the ring on his finger were at the center of the AI claims, this time it was his height.

Official records indicate that Mike Huckabee is 5-foot-10, while Netanyahu is around 5-foot-9. But, social media users claimed that Netanyahu appeared to be taller than Huckabee in the video, which was allegedly caused by a distortion usually seen in visuals generated using Artificial Intelligence.

"This version of Netanyahu is several inches taller. How can an adult's height increase in 2 weeks?," one user wrote in response to Huckabee's X post.