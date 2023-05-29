Netherlands seizes land of Vladimir Putin's Ex-son-in-law: Who he is

Authorities in the Netherlands seized a plot of land that belongs to the former son-in-law of Russian president Vladimir Putin, it was reported. Prosecutors seized the land belonging to Jorrit Faassen- a Dutch businessman who was once married to Putin's elder daughter Maria Vorontsova, The Guardian reported. Russian President Vladimir Putin.(AFP)

The land was taken following a joint investigation series conducted by the newspaper, the independent Russian news site Proekt Media and an investigative journalism platform called Follow the Money.

The land is located in Duivendrecht- a village four miles away from Amsterdam. The case pertains to a criminal investigation and the seizure was reportedly conducted by the Netherlands' National Office for Serious Fraud, Environmental Crime and Asset Confiscation.

Maria Vorontsova, as well as Vladimir Putin's other daughter, Katerina Tikhonova, have been sanctioned by the European Union and the United States since April last year amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Jorrit Faassen was also questioned by authorities at a Dutch airport recently on suspicion of "sanctions evasion," and authorities confiscated his mobile phone and laptop computer," according to Proekt Media. Vladimir Putin's family has largely avoided the spotlight during their father's time in office. Maria Vorontsova is reported to have married Jorrit Faassen in 2008. The two share a young son together and it is unclear why the couple divorce, the report added.

Jorrit Faassen lives in Moscow and had applied two years ago for permission to build on the Duivendrecht land but his permit was halted after Vladimir Putin launched the war in Ukraine.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON