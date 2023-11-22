'Neutral' Switzerland takes side: Defends Israel, looks to ban Hamas

The Swiss government will draft a law to ban Hamas, designating it as a terrorist organization, according to a statement. Palestinian group Hamas' top leader, Ismail Haniyeh.(Reuters / File)

Once approved by parliament, the law will bring Switzerland in line with the US and the European Union. Being classified as a terrorist organization would shut out Hamas out of the Swiss financial system and potentially deal a blow to its funding.

On Wednesday, Switzerland also ended its cooperation with three Palestinian non-governmental organizations, without naming them, saying there were breaches of conduct and anti-discrimination policies. The investigation, ordered after Hamas’s deadly attack against Israel on Oct. 7, found no instances of suspect financing though.