‘Never seen him so angry’: Lindsey Graham says Trump furious as Europe snubs US on Strait of Hormuz

Graham posted on X that, after a recent conversation with Trump, he had “never seen him so angry,” highlighting Europe’s unwillingness to contribute resources to keep the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz operational, despite its importance to global energy flows. Follow LIVE updates here

US President Donald Trump is growing increasingly frustrated with European allies over their reluctance to support American efforts in the Iran conflict, United States Senator Lindsey Graham, one of his closest allies said on Tuesday.

The remarks point to a widening rift between Washington and its European partners. In the post, Graham criticised allies for failing to step up, arguing that the functioning of the Strait of Hormuz benefits Europe far more than the United States. "The Strait of Hormuz functioning, which benefits Europe far more than America. I have never heard him so angry in my life. I share that anger given what’s at stake," he said.

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He also accused European nations of downplaying the threat posed by Iran’s nuclear ambitions, calling their approach ineffective. "The European approach to containing the ayatollah’s nuclear ambitions have proven to be a miserable failure," Graham said.

Warning of broader consequences, Graham said limited cooperation could have serious implications for both Europe and the United States. He also raised concerns about the future of transatlantic ties, adding, "I consider myself very forward-leaning on supporting alliances, however at a time of real testing like this, it makes me second guess the value of these alliances. I am certain I am not the only senator who feels this way."

Iran on Strait of Hormuz Speaking of the Strait, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said: “From our perspective, it is open” — just not for the United States, Israel and its allies. On social media, Araghchi also rejected as “delusional” claims that Iran was looking for a negotiated end to the war, saying it was seeking neither “truce nor talks.”

Since the United States and Israel attacked Iran more than two weeks ago, Tehran has regularly fired drones and missiles at Israel, American bases in the region and Gulf Arab countries’ energy infrastructure.

Strikes continued early Tuesday, with the Israeli military reporting a salvo of Iranian missiles. Sires sounded just south of the Sea of Galilee. No injuries were reported.

US-Iran war A wave of drone and rocket attacks targeted the US embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday, with a Reuters report describing it as the most intense assault since the attacks began, with at least five drones used.

This comes after the war in the Middle East raged on multiple fronts Monday, as the US and Israel pummeled military targets in Iran’s capital, Israel stepped up its campaign against Iran-backed militants in Lebanon, and Iran retaliated with a drone strike that temporarily closed Dubai’s airport, a crucial hub for travellers.