News / World News / ‘Never seen since Holocaust’: What Israel PM Netanyahu discussed with Biden on call

Oct 11, 2023 02:52 AM IST

Israeli PM and US President had a discussion over a call on the conflict.

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday the attacks by Palestinian militant group Hamas were "savagery never seen since the Holocaust", in a telephone call with US President Joe Biden.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu(via REUTERS)

"We have hundreds massacred, families wiped out in their... homes, women brutally raped and murdered. They took dozens of children, bound them up, burned them and executed them. They beheaded soldiers," Netanyahu said.

Wednesday, October 11, 2023
