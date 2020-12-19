e-paper
New Covid-19 strain spreads more quickly, says UK medical chief Chris Whitty

“As announced on Monday, the UK has identified a new variant of Covid-19 through Public Health England’s genomic surveillance,” England’s Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said in a statement.

world Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 18:53 IST
Reuters | Posted by Shivani Kumar
London
A nurse prepares a shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy's Hospital in London.
A nurse prepares a shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy's Hospital in London. (AP)
         

A new strain of Covid-19 identified in the United Kingdom can spread more quickly and urgent work is under way to confirm that it does not cause a higher mortality rate, England’s Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said on Saturday.

“As announced on Monday, the UK has identified a new variant of Covid-19 through Public Health England’s genomic surveillance,” Whitty said in a statement.

“As a result of the rapid spread of the new variant, preliminary modelling data and rapidly rising incidence rates in the South East, the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (NERVTAG) now consider that the new strain can spread more quickly.”

