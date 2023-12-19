New York world's best city? Its mayor says ‘because 9/11 could happen any day’

New York mayor Eric Adams said that one of the reasons his city is the “greatest” in the world is because residents could wake up to a 9/11 attack any day. When asked to describe “very eventful” year 2023 in one word, Eric Adams said, “New York”, adding, “This is a place where every day you wake up you could experience everything from a plane crashing into our trade centre through a person who’s celebrating a new business that’s about to open." New York mayor Eric Adams speaks during a press conference.(AP)

“This is a very, very complicated city, and that’s why it’s the greatest city on the globe," he said in an interview with WPIX-TV.

The 2001 terror attacks were earlier described by Eric Adams as the “darkest day” in the city’s history when nearly 3,000 people were killed and thousands more injured as terrorists crashed two planes into the World Trade Centre.

Eric Adams also said that he wanted to improve communications in the city. On a high and a low of the year, the New York mayor said the low “is clearly 150,000 migrant and asylum seekers that really put a real bump in the road of our recovery effort in the city.”

On the migrant crisis, Eric Adams further said, “That’s not even a curveball. That’s a brush back pitch that knocked us to the ground. But we’ve got to get back up and knock it out of the park. I think it’s unfortunate, number one, the Republicans are not in favour of any real immigration reform. And I believe that we are not seeing that this should not be on the backs of New York City; and other cities, because now the coalition has grown.”

Eric Adam's approval ratings

The Democrat mayor recorded his lowest approval rating which is also the lowest for any New York mayor since the 1990s as just 28 per cent of respondents approved of his performance, as per a poll by Quinnipiac University.