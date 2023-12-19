close_game
close_game
News / World News / New York world's best city? Its mayor says ‘because 9/11 could happen any day’

New York world's best city? Its mayor says ‘because 9/11 could happen any day’

ByMallika Soni
Dec 19, 2023 07:08 PM IST

New York mayor Eric Adams said, “This is a place where every day you wake up you could experience everything."

New York mayor Eric Adams said that one of the reasons his city is the “greatest” in the world is because residents could wake up to a 9/11 attack any day. When asked to describe “very eventful” year 2023 in one word, Eric Adams said, “New York”, adding, “This is a place where every day you wake up you could experience everything from a plane crashing into our trade centre through a person who’s celebrating a new business that’s about to open."

New York mayor Eric Adams speaks during a press conference.(AP)
New York mayor Eric Adams speaks during a press conference.(AP)

“This is a very, very complicated city, and that’s why it’s the greatest city on the globe," he said in an interview with WPIX-TV.

IPL 2024 Auction is here! Catch all the updates LIVE on HT. Join Now

The 2001 terror attacks were earlier described by Eric Adams as the “darkest day” in the city’s history when nearly 3,000 people were killed and thousands more injured as terrorists crashed two planes into the World Trade Centre.

Eric Adams also said that he wanted to improve communications in the city. On a high and a low of the year, the New York mayor said the low “is clearly 150,000 migrant and asylum seekers that really put a real bump in the road of our recovery effort in the city.”

On the migrant crisis, Eric Adams further said, “That’s not even a curveball. That’s a brush back pitch that knocked us to the ground. But we’ve got to get back up and knock it out of the park. I think it’s unfortunate, number one, the Republicans are not in favour of any real immigration reform. And I believe that we are not seeing that this should not be on the backs of New York City; and other cities, because now the coalition has grown.”

Eric Adam's approval ratings

The Democrat mayor recorded his lowest approval rating which is also the lowest for any New York mayor since the 1990s as just 28 per cent of respondents approved of his performance, as per a poll by Quinnipiac University.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out