New Zealand Covid-19 death rate at record levels as country battles new wave
New Zealanders are dying from COVID-19 at record rates as the country battles a new wave of the Omicron strain that is particularly affecting the older population.
Deaths from the virus reached 151 in the seven days to July 16, compared with 115 in the worst week of the previous wave, in March, according to Health Ministry data. In the latest 24 hours, 26 people died from COVID, all aged over 60, the ministry said in a statement on Friday.
The Omicron BA.5 sub-variant is driving the current wave in New Zealand, which has 5.1 million people. There have been 64,780 active cases in the past seven days, although authorities say many infections are unreported.
Also read: Bill Gates congratulates PM Modi for India crossing 2 billion Covid vaccinations
Once regarded as a model for preventing COVID infection, New Zealand's swift response to the pandemic and its geographic isolation kept it largely free from the virus until the end of last year.
The government dropped its zero-COVID policy this year once the population was largely vaccinated. Since then the virus has been allowed to spread.
Emergency departments, general practices and medical centres are under pressure. However, Health Ministry data shows hospitalisation levels remain below those seen during the March peak.
The government is resisting pressure from some doctors to reinstate curbs on public gatherings or mandate the wearing of masks at schools.
Also read: Tokyo hits pandemic record driven by new Covid-19 subvariants
However, Education Ministry chief Iona Holsted said on Thursday the ministry had advised schools to enforce the wearing of masks as much as practicable when children returned from holidays next week.
"We understand that implementing mask policies can be a challenge but ask that you take action to strengthen your mask wearing policy as soon as possible," she said.
-
Hours after police crackdown, Lanka Prez office in full control of army | Watch
The Sri Lankan President's secretariat, which was overrun by protesters nearly two weeks ago, was on Friday back under full control of the island nation's army, hours after tri-services troops, in a joint operation with the Police Special Task Force, launched a crackdown on protesters at the Galle Face protest site in Colombo.
-
India concerned about the growth of pro-Khalistan movement in Canada: Officials
India is watching warily the growth of the pro-Khalistan movement in Canada particularly as it appears to have entered a new phase. The most concern is about the enhanced linkage with organised criminal gangs that operate in Canada and India. Indian officials told the Hindustan Times that there were at least eight such prominent gang leaders present in Canada at this time and they appear to direct activities from here.
-
Study shows 95% monkeypox cases via sexual activity, WHO holds meet | 5 points
As the monkeypox outbreak is spreading across the world and two cases have been detected in India, a study has shown that 95% of the cases have been transmitted through sexual activity. According to the research published in the New England Journal of Medicine, new clinical signs such as single genital lesions were noted. Meanwhile, with nearly 15,400 cases reported from 71 countries, the WHO held a second meeting over the outbreak.
-
Dinesh Gunawardena sworn in as Sri Lanka's new PM
Senior Sri Lankan lawmaker Dinesh Gunawardena was sworn in on Friday as the new prime minister, his office said, a day after the swearing-in of a new president as the Indian Ocean nation grapples with its worst economic crisis in decades. A former minister from the Podujana Peramuna party, Gunawardena took the oath of office in the presence of Wickremesinghe, seated in front of uniformed military officers in a room packed with lawmakers and officials.
-
Russia-Ukraine grain deal to be signed today, says Turkey
Ukraine and Russia are expected to sign a deal Friday to re-open Black Sea ports to exporting grain, raising hopes an international food crisis triggered by Moscow's invasion could be at an end. The proposed 'package deal' - which also includes fertiliser shipments - has been facilitated by Turkey and the United Nations; secretary-general Antonio Guterres Turkish president Tayyip Erdogan'sogan will be in attendance as the papers are signed in Istanbul.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics