New Zealand: New 6.3 magnitude earthquake registered, no damage reported
A new 6.3 magnitude earthquake stroke off New Zealand on Saturday following a series of powerful tremors recorded earlier this week, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.
The earthquake was registered at 00:16 GMT, with the epicenter located at a depth of 9 kilometers (over 5 miles) 181 kilometers northeast of the city of Gisborne.
There are no reports about any victims or damage caused by the earthquake. No tsunami alert has been declared.
Within the past several days, a number of powerful earthquakes have been recorded off New Zealand, including a tremor with an 8.1 magnitude on late Thursday. The authorities told residents of the coastal areas of the North Island to evacuate over a tsunami threat but no major waves hit the island.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
30,000 US agencies hacked by Chinese cyber espionage units: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden first executive in decades to not hold formal Q&A session so far into term
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man arrested, charged over violence during Tiranga-Maple rally in Canada
- The rally was organised to celebrate the imminent arrival of India-made COVID-19 vaccines in Canada and featured nearly 350 cars bearing both the Indian and Canadian flags
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New California law aims to put kids in class. Will it work?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New Zealand: New 6.3 magnitude earthquake registered, no damage reported
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey puts up first tweet for sale
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China abandons 24-year experiment with open Hong Kong elections
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Democrats come out with own version of $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
At least 20 killed, 30 wounded by suicide car bomb in Somalia capital
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Democrats split on jobless benefits slows Covid relief bill in Senate
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'UK's Prince Philip transferred back to private hospital': Buckingham Palace
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sri Lanka buries first Covid-19 victims after long standoff
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US condemns China's move to alter Hong Kong's electoral system
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Donald Trump faces another lawsuit over US Capitol attack
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nasa's new Mars rover hits dusty red road, 21 feet in first test drive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox