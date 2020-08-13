e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 13, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / New Zealand registers 13 new coronavirus cases

New Zealand registers 13 new coronavirus cases

Health Director-General Ashley Bloomfield told reporters in Wellington on Thursday that he expects the Covid cluster to increase.

world Updated: Aug 13, 2020 07:35 IST
Bloomberg| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Bloomberg| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
The nation also reported a case from an overseas arrival on Thursday, and now has 36 active cases. All confirmed cases will be quarantined.
The nation also reported a case from an overseas arrival on Thursday, and now has 36 active cases. All confirmed cases will be quarantined.(Reuters file photo. Representative image)
         

New Zealand reported 13 new coronavirus cases in the community on Thursday from the previous day as the nation reels from a new outbreak.

Health Director-General Ashley Bloomfield told reporters in Wellington on Thursday that he expects the Covid cluster to increase.

The nation also reported a case from an overseas arrival on Thursday, and now has 36 active cases. All confirmed cases will be quarantined.

New Zealand latest outbreak has thrown the largest city Auckland back into lockdown and threatens to dent the economic recovery.

The country’s run of 102 days without community transmission ended this week with the announcement that four new cases had been detected in an Auckland household. A further four probable cases were identified Wednesday. Authorities are trying to stop the virus spreading to avoid the fate of nations like Australia, Japan and Vietnam, which after early successes in containing Covid-19 are now battling its resurgence.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has put Auckland, a city of 1.6 million people, into lockdown for an initial period of three days as health officials try to trace the origin of the infections. Social distancing rules and limits on gatherings have also been reimposed on the rest of the country.

“I know this disruption to businesses is putting extraordinary pressure on you, but the best long-term economic response is for us to get this immediate response right,” Ardern said on Thursday.

While Ardern said it was heartening that so far the outbreak was restricted to one cluster, she warned New Zealanders that the numbers would worsen.

Health authorities are investigating whether the outbreak may have originated at a cold storage firm where one of the infected people worked.

tags
top news
Vaccine procurement to be done centrally: Govt panel
Vaccine procurement to be done centrally: Govt panel
ISI, JeM planned Pulwama strike, trained attacker: NIA
ISI, JeM planned Pulwama strike, trained attacker: NIA
Logistics, tourism generated most jobs in Covid-19 aftermath
Logistics, tourism generated most jobs in Covid-19 aftermath
Aarogya Setu vulnerable? Drama over data firm’s contention
Aarogya Setu vulnerable? Drama over data firm’s contention
Overnight, early morning rains in Delhi bring relief from sultry weather
Overnight, early morning rains in Delhi bring relief from sultry weather
‘Civil rights movement brought my parents together’: Kamala Harris
‘Civil rights movement brought my parents together’: Kamala Harris
It feels like he ‘just doesn’t age’: Watson on MS Dhoni
It feels like he ‘just doesn’t age’: Watson on MS Dhoni
Russia approves Covid-19 vaccine ‘Sputnik V’: Why’s the world sceptical?
Russia approves Covid-19 vaccine ‘Sputnik V’: Why’s the world sceptical?
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 VaccinePM ModiSanjay DuttBengaluru ViolenceCovid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In