Nine shot dead in Indonesia's restive Papua, say police
- Police in the provincial capital of Jayapura told local media the incident, the deadliest in recent years, occurred on Saturday morning in the remote highland area of Nduga.
Nine people were shot dead in Indonesia's easternmost region of Papua in an attack believed to be perpetrated by armed separatists, police said on Saturday.
"It's true there was an attack on civilians that resulted in 10 (people sustaining) gunshot wounds, nine of whom died," Faizal Rahmadani, director of criminal investigation at the Papua regional police, told state news agency, Antara.
Authorities were investigating the incident but had prioritised evacuated civilians, he said.
Reuters could not immediately reach the Papua police spokesperson for comment.
Saturday's attack comes days after protests about a new law that will see the region divided from two into five provinces, with the addition of South Papua, Central Papua and Highland Papua provinces.
The government says the new administrative regions will accelerate development, improve the delivery of public services and create more opportunities for Papuans to join the civil service.
But critics say the move will give Jakarta more power over the far-flung, resource-rich region, where a low-level battle for independence has been waged since the area became part of Indonesia after a controversial United Nations-supervised vote in 1969.
The West Papua Liberation Army, which the government has designated as a terrorist organisation, this month rejected the administrative carve-up, threatening to shoot dead any officials involved.
A report by the Institute for Policy Analysis of Conflict this week said the West Papua Liberation Army had "unleashed an unprecedented level of violence in Papua" since its "Declaration of War" in 2018, primarily driven by the group's ability to acquire more weapons.
Papuan separatist fighters have become more strategic in their attacks, the report said, by actively engaging Indonesian security forces in battle and increasing their attacks against civilians.
Macau extends city-wide lockdown amid struggle to contain Covid-19
Macau will extend a city-wide shutdown as the gaming hub struggles to contain its worst ever Covid-19 outbreak, prolonging the plight of casinos which are burning through millions of dollars every day and earning no revenue. The government will allocate another 10 billion patacas ($1.24 billion) to fund alleviation programs for those affected by the outbreak, it said in a separate statement.
Canada to restart random Covid tests for international arrivals including from India
The Canadian government is re-introducing Covid-19 testing related measures at four major airports in the country from Tuesday, for international travellers, including those coming from India. Starting on July 19, it will revive mandatory random testing for international passengers arriving at the airports in Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal and Calgary. Transport Canada announced on Friday that it will bring back the random tests, though these will now be taken off-site.
Russian officials visited Iran to view drones, says White House
The White House says Russian officials have visited an airfield in central Iran at least twice in recent weeks to view weapons-capable drones it is looking to acquire for use in its ongoing war in Ukraine. The administration released the intelligence as President Joe Biden was to meet Saturday with the leaders of six Arab Gulf countries, plus Egypt, Jordan and Iraq for a regional summit. UAVs are unmanned aerial vehicles, or drones.
Europe can’t shake off Covid as variant fuels summer spike
It was supposed to be a post-Covid-19 summer in Europe. Instead, the reality confronting people is that the virus never went away. A super-transmissible subvariant of the omicron strain, known as BA.5, is fueling a fresh increase in infections, with cases climbing across the UK and the continent. Most are pushing for another round of boosters for at-risk people, counting on Europe's relatively high vaccination rates to continue to keep the death rate down.
Canadian police identify vehicle used by killers of Ripudaman Singh Malik
Police investigating the gangland-style homicide of 75-year-old Ripudaman Singh Malik on Thursday, have identified the vehicle that was used by his killers. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team released a video on Friday of a white Honda vehicle which appeared in the area a little while before where Malik was found shot there. The video suggested more than one occupant of the vehicle. Malik was killed just before 9.30am.
