‘No apologies’: Malaysia ex-PM on speech that hurt palm oil export to India

In September 2019, Mahathir Mohamad, who was then the Prime Minister, raised the Kashmir issue during his speech at the UN General Assembly.

world Updated: Aug 09, 2020 06:20 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Kuala Lumpur
Malaysia's former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad speaks during a news conference in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
Malaysia's former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad speaks during a news conference in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.(REUTERS)
         

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on Saturday said he was not offering apologies for the impact of his contentious remarks on the Kashmir at UN General assembly though he was sorry that it impacted Malaysian palm oil export to India.

“I offer no apology for what I had said though I am sorry that it had affected our palm oil export to India. I don’t know if that is a high price to pay for speaking out against such injustices,” he said in a tweet.

“What transpired since my contentious speech at the UN General Assembly in September last year only served to prove that what I had said were mild and to a certain degree, restrained,” he added.

In September 2019, Mahathir Mohamad, who was then the Prime Minister, raised the Kashmir issue during his speech at the UN General Assembly.

India had rejected the references saying it is an integral and inalienable part of India.

