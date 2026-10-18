US airman dies falling 150 feet before UTSA vs Naval Academy game at Alamodome: What we know
A US airman died after falling 150 feet during a pre-game rappelling demonstration at the Alamodome before UTSA’s game against the Naval Academy.
Saturday's college football game at the Alamodome Stadium in San Antonio, Texas, saw a major tragedy unfold after a US airman died from a fall ahead of kickoff.
The unidentified US airman was part of a group of four servicemen participating in a rappelling demonstration before the game between the University of Texas, San Antonio (UTSA) and the Naval Academy. However, the serviceman fell 150 feet from the stadium rafters and died, the San Antonio Fire Department confirmed.
The game was slated to start at 8pm ET (7pm CT) Saturday. The five servicemen were carrying out a salute to the US armed forces on behalf of UTSA, 15 minutes before the game. The servicemen reportedly suffered a slip while coming down the rafters during and crashed 150 feet to the ground.
Initially, the San Antonio Fire Department said that the serviceman was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Later, a spokesperson for Nellis Air Force Base confirmed that the serviceman died.
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So far, the airman has not been identified. The Nellis Air Force spokesperson was part of the Sixth Combat Training Squadron, Detachment 2, according to army-related news outlet Task and Purposes.
What We Know So Far About The Incident
The Nellis Air Force said that the incident is still under investigation, and it is unclear what led to it. More information will be released as it becomes available,” an Air Force base spokesperson told Task and Purposes.
No other details have been revealed regarding the incident on behalf of the San Antonio Police, the San Antonio Fire Department or the Nellis Air Force Base.
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The University of Texas, San Antonio released a statement in the aftermath of the tragedy. However, the statement also did not provide any further details.
“We are deeply saddened by the incident that occurred at the start of tonight’s football game," the UTSA statement said. "Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the soldier who was affected, his family and his military colleagues.”
“We recognize that members of our campus community may be emotionally affected by this incident and are activating wellbeing services to support our faculty, staff and students.”
The game went on despite the accident. The UTSA clinched a close 38-34 victory.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More