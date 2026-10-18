US President Donald Trump has promised a $100 million investment in a pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Winchester, Kentucky, but said the investment depends on Republicans winning the November 3 midterm elections. Trump made the announcement during a rally in Highland Heights, Kentucky, on October 17. Donald Trump links a $100 million Kentucky drug plant investment to Republican victory in the 2026 midterm elections. (File Photo/AP)

Trump said the US Department of War would invest $100 million in pharmaceutical company Antheia to revive a large drug manufacturing facility in Winchester, Kentucky. He presented the investment as a step that would depend on the outcome of the midterm elections.

Trump’s $100 million Kentucky drug plant investment Trump said the investment would not happen if Democrats won the elections. He argued that Democrats would not know how to carry out the project, saying they “wouldn't be able to do it” and “have no idea”, according to USA Today.

Representatives for US Representative Andy Barr and the Department of Defense did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Trump's announcement. Barr is the Republican nominee for the US Senate and currently represents the congressional district where Winchester is located.

Kentucky manufacturing investment plan Trump also highlighted other major industrial investments in Kentucky during his speech. These included a $1 billion investment announced by GE Appliances and the labor union IUE-CWA to expand Louisville's Appliance Park. The project is expected to make the site the largest home appliance manufacturing facility in the United States, according to the Kentucky government's announcement cited by USA Today.

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The Kentucky rally was part of Trump's campaign tour ahead of the 2026 midterm elections. He visited Northern Kentucky to build support for Republican candidates before voters head to the polls on November 3.

Andy Barr and Ed Gallrein join Trump rally Andy Barr and Ed Gallrein, the Republican nominee for Kentucky's 4th Congressional District, joined Trump on stage during the rally. Barr is seeking a seat in the US Senate, while Gallrein is running for the House of Representatives, according to USA Today.

Trump’s $5,000 dividend promise Trump also repeated his promise to give every adult US citizen a $5,000 dividend if Republicans win control of both the Senate and the House of Representatives. He tied the proposed payment to the outcome of the November 3 midterm elections.

Earlier, Trump told the Republican National Committee's midterm convention that the proposed $5,000 payment would be possible because of what he described as the “tremendous strength and success” of the US economy. However, Trump has not explained how the proposed $5,000 dividend would be funded or how much the plan would cost. The funding details of the proposed payment therefore remain unclear.