'Bibi will never let you down': Trump endorses Netanyahu in Israel's upcoming election

US President Donald Trump endorsed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday ahead of the October 27 elections, describing him as a "Great Warrior Prime Minister". Quickly responding to Trump's endorsement, Israeli PM Netanyahu, acknowledged the US President's gesture. (File Photo/Reuters)

With just over a week left for the key elections in Israel, Trump, in a post on Truth Social, said, "Bibi Netanyahu has been Strong, Brave, and Brilliant in the face of tremendous opposition, including that coming from even Israel, itself."

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"Bibi Netanyahu has been a Great Warrior Prime Minister, and an even greater Partner for Peace in combatting the Islamic Republic of Iran, with its 51 year old chant, “Death to Israel, Death to America! We will destroy the Little Satan and the Big Satan.” What Country can survive when things such as this are allowed to be said, because eventually, they always end up being true," the US President wrote.

"It would have been only a question of time until Iran would have put that ominous phrase into effect, but they have been systematically destroyed, both Militarily and Financially, and unless they change their ways, rapidly, we will soon finish the job. If Israel has the wrong Leader, which would be anyone other than Bibi, America will have to do this work ourselves, and I am not inclined to do so," he added.

Trump further said, “Please let this Letter serve to represent my Complete and Total Endorsement of Bibi Netanyahu in his upcoming Race for Re-Election as Prime Minister of Israel. BIBI NETANYAHU WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!”

The tensions in the Middle East have remained high since February 28, when the US and Israel launched joint strikes against Iran.

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‘Thank you, President Trump’: Netanyahu Quickly responding to Trump's endorsement, Israeli PM Netanyahu, acknowledged the US President's gesture.

In a post on X, Netanyahu wrote, "Thank you, President Trump, for your tremendous support and for our work together. Together we will complete the mission!"

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'Only Israelis can choose their leader': Netanyahu election rival Election rival to Netanyahu responded to Trump's endorsement, saying "only Israelis can choose their leader".

According to AFP, speaking at a conference in Tel Aviv, former military chief Gadi Eisenkot said he "admires" Trump, but "Israel is a democratic country: only Israelis can choose their leader".

Israel's upcoming election Israel's first vote since the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, comes after a period of major turmoil. The attack shook the country and led to war in Gaza.

The election serves as a crucial turning point that could determine the political future of Netanyahu.

(with inputs from agencies)