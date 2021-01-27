IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / No local Covid-19 cases in Australia for 10 days in a row
People wait in line at a coronavirus disease testing clinic at Mona Vale Hospital in the wake of a new outbreak in the Northern Beaches area of Sydney, Australia(REUTERS)
People wait in line at a coronavirus disease testing clinic at Mona Vale Hospital in the wake of a new outbreak in the Northern Beaches area of Sydney, Australia(REUTERS)
world news

No local Covid-19 cases in Australia for 10 days in a row

Australia's most populous state NSW has recorded no local cases for 10 days after low single digit numbers earlier in January.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters, Canberra
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 06:33 AM IST

Australia is on track for a 10th day of no new local COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with its most populous state of New South Wales (NSW) hoping to ease coronavirus restrictions this week after controlling a fast-spreading cluster.

Australia's most populous state NSW has recorded no local cases for 10 days after low single digit numbers earlier in January.

Victoria state, which is hosting the Australia Open tennis tournament, has gone three weeks without a local case.

Other states and territories which have mostly been COVID-free, some for months, will report daily case numbers later on Wednesday, but are expected to report zero local infections.

Australia's success in curbing small outbreaks, with a total 22,000 local cases since March 2020 and 909 deaths, comes at a time when global coronavirus cases are edging towards 100 million with the death toll surpassing 2 million.

An advertising campaign will be launched later on Wednesday to encourage people to take the COVID-19 vaccine after the country's regulator this week approved the Pfizer-BioNtech shot. A rollout is expected in late-February.

NSW made masks mandatory in indoor venues such as shopping centres and cinemas, imposed a cap on public gatherings while suspending dance floors even for night clubs to successfully curb outbreaks in Sydney's northern beaches and western suburbs.

The outbreaks saw other states and territories close borders or restrict travel from NSW.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklien told the Australian Broadcasting Corp she hoped to receive medical advice later in the day that would allow her to ease restrictions this week.

"In New South Wales our policy always is don’t keep restrictions or burden our citizens a day longer than you need to. I'm hoping to have confirmation of advice that allows us to announce that later this week," she said.

Despite its relative success in handling the pandemic, Australia's international borders will likely remain shut to non-citizens this year although there may be exclusive travel arrangements called "bubbles" with its South Pacific neighbours.

Australia had a one-way "travel bubble" with New Zealand where those arriving from the latter didn't have to quarantine, but that arrangement was suspended for 72 hours on Monday after a highly infectious coronavirus strain was found in New Zealand.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
View of buildings in the City financial district of central London in the rain during England's third national lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus( AP)
View of buildings in the City financial district of central London in the rain during England's third national lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus( AP)
world news

UK could introduce hotel quarantine for high-risk arrivals

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 06:37 AM IST
The UK government will introduce a limited hotel quarantine system for passengers arriving from the highest-risk countries, according to a person familiar with the matter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People wait in line at a coronavirus disease testing clinic at Mona Vale Hospital in the wake of a new outbreak in the Northern Beaches area of Sydney, Australia(REUTERS)
People wait in line at a coronavirus disease testing clinic at Mona Vale Hospital in the wake of a new outbreak in the Northern Beaches area of Sydney, Australia(REUTERS)
world news

No local Covid-19 cases in Australia for 10 days in a row

Reuters, Canberra
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 06:33 AM IST
Australia's most populous state NSW has recorded no local cases for 10 days after low single digit numbers earlier in January.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Biden-Harris Administration will increase overall, weekly vaccine supply to states, tribes and territories from 8.6 million doses to a minimum of 10 million doses.(AP)
The Biden-Harris Administration will increase overall, weekly vaccine supply to states, tribes and territories from 8.6 million doses to a minimum of 10 million doses.(AP)
world news

Biden administration to buy 200 million additional Covid-19 vaccine doses

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 05:48 AM IST
Earlier in the day, US President Joe Biden announced that further measures would be undertaken to ramp up the vaccination campaign in the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In a package of four directives on Tuesday, Biden delivered his first policy response to nationwide protests over institutionalized racism.(AP)
In a package of four directives on Tuesday, Biden delivered his first policy response to nationwide protests over institutionalized racism.(AP)
world news

Joe Biden targets housing, private prisons in first equality moves

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 05:23 AM IST
One memo directs the Department of Housing and Urban Development to review and change policies from the Trump administration that undermined protections under the Fair Housing Act, the White House said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Some airline officials worry such requirements could curtail already weak demand for air travel.(HT photo)
Some airline officials worry such requirements could curtail already weak demand for air travel.(HT photo)
world news

US 'actively looking' at mandating Covid-19 testing for domestic air travel

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 05:17 AM IST
The CDC said Sunday it would not grant waivers to exempt travelers from some countries with limited testing capacity. Numerous U.S. airlines had sought waivers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The release added that with the additional doses the United States will have enough vaccines to fully vaccinate 300 million Americans by the end of the summer.(Bloomberg Photo)
The release added that with the additional doses the United States will have enough vaccines to fully vaccinate 300 million Americans by the end of the summer.(Bloomberg Photo)
world news

Kamala Harris gets second Covid-19 vaccine dose, urges everyone to do likewise

ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 05:15 AM IST
Following a slow roll-out, after two coronavirus vaccines received emergency approval in December, the United States administered more than 1 million shots daily for the past week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tirumurti said that the world needs to consequently prioritise our specific aspect of peacebuilding which will have the highest impact in the post-conflict situations so that the funds are utilized to the optimum.(Reuters/ File photo)
Tirumurti said that the world needs to consequently prioritise our specific aspect of peacebuilding which will have the highest impact in the post-conflict situations so that the funds are utilized to the optimum.(Reuters/ File photo)
world news

India pledges USD 150,000 for UN peacebuilding

ANI, New York
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 05:13 AM IST
"We extend our support to the activities of the peacebuilding fund and as a token of our engagement, India would like to announce today a pledge of USD 150,000 to the fund's activities and program this year," said TS Tirumurti.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The UK has struggled to counter a brutal third wave blamed on a new variant that emerged there before Christmas before spreading to dozens of countries around the world.
The UK has struggled to counter a brutal third wave blamed on a new variant that emerged there before Christmas before spreading to dozens of countries around the world.
world news

100 million cases worldwide, as US seeks to reset its Covid fight

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 05:11 AM IST
  • The United States, which passed 25 million confirmed cases last weekend, remains the country with the largest outbreak -- and the largest death toll of over 420,000.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A lone bus passenger sits on the top deck, wearing a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19, in Oxford Street London(AP)
A lone bus passenger sits on the top deck, wearing a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19, in Oxford Street London(AP)
world news

Britain readies for painful lessons as Covid-19 death toll crosses 100,000

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 04:35 AM IST
Now in the midst of its third national lockdown, the UK has hit the devastating milestone of 100,000 deaths from Covid-19.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Biden has pledged to provide 100 million Covid vaccine shots in his first 100 days in office and he said the administration was increasing its overall weekly vaccine supply to states and territories.(Bloomberg)
Biden has pledged to provide 100 million Covid vaccine shots in his first 100 days in office and he said the administration was increasing its overall weekly vaccine supply to states and territories.(Bloomberg)
world news

Biden says US will have enough Covid vaccines for entire population

AFP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 04:29 AM IST
  • The latest purchase would take the total number of Covid-19 doses ordered by the government to 600 million.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC. (Bloomberg)
US President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC. (Bloomberg)
world news

US prez Biden, Vladimir Putin speak over phone, discuss nuke treaty, Navalny

Reuters, Washington, Dc
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 04:36 AM IST
The phone call topics included Biden's proposal to extend the New START nuclear arms treaty with Russia for five years and "strong (US) support for Ukraine sovereignty" in the face of ongoing Russian aggression.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves the podium after leading a virtual press conference on the Covid-19 pandemic, inside 10 Downing Street in central London(AFP)
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves the podium after leading a virtual press conference on the Covid-19 pandemic, inside 10 Downing Street in central London(AFP)
world news

'As PM, I take full responsibility': Johnson as UK's Covid toll crosses 100,000

AFP, London
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 11:49 PM IST
  • UK is the first country in Europe where more than 100,000 people have died from coronavirus.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Senators voted 78-22 to approve Blinken, a longtime Biden confidant, as the nation’s 71st secretary of state, succeeding Mike Pompeo.(Reuters)
Senators voted 78-22 to approve Blinken, a longtime Biden confidant, as the nation’s 71st secretary of state, succeeding Mike Pompeo.(Reuters)
world news

Antony Blinken succeeds Mike Pompeo as 71st secretary of state

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 11:31 PM IST
  • Blinken, 58, served as deputy secretary of state and deputy national security adviser during the Obama administration.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Space X's Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from space launch complex 39A at Kennedy Space Centre, Florida. (AFP Photo)
Space X's Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from space launch complex 39A at Kennedy Space Centre, Florida. (AFP Photo)
world news

First private space crew paying $55M each to fly to station on a SpaceX rocket

AP, Cape Canaveral
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 11:01 PM IST
  • The first crew will spend eight days at the space station, and will take one or two days to get there aboard a SpaceX Dragon capsule following liftoff from Cape Canaveral. Each of these first paying customers intends to perform science research in orbit.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A traveler wears a mask as she walks through Terminal 3 at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago.(AP File Photo )
A traveler wears a mask as she walks through Terminal 3 at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago.(AP File Photo )
world news

Rate of guns seized at US airport checkpoints jumped in 2020

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 10:36 PM IST
  • The Transportation Security Administration said Tuesday that screeners found 3,257 firearms on passengers or in their carry-on bags in 2020, or about 10 for every million travelers. About 83% of the guns were loaded.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP