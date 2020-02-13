e-paper
No major change in ‘trajectory’ of coronavirus outbreak: WHO

WHO is concerned about the sharp rise in cases due to a change in diagnosis methods.

world Updated: Feb 13, 2020 22:00 IST
Agence France Presse
Geneva, Switzerland
Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus speaks next to Michael J. Ryan, Executive Director of the WHO Health Emergencies Programme, during a news conference on the situation of the coronavirus.
Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus speaks next to Michael J. Ryan, Executive Director of the WHO Health Emergencies Programme, during a news conference on the situation of the coronavirus.(REUTERS)
         

The UN health agency on Thursday said a sharp rise in reported COVID-19 cases in China, due to a change in counting methods, did not represent a big shift in the epidemic.

“This does not represent a significant change in the trajectory of the outbreak,” Michael Ryan, head of the WHO’s health emergencies programme, said at a press conference

