No reason to believe India halted Russian oil imports, says Moscow

Russia's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday dismissed suggestions that India may scale back its purchases of Russian oil, saying Moscow sees no indication of a shift in New Delhi’s position and describing the trade as mutually beneficial and stabilising for global energy markets. The remarks came against the backdrop of Washington’s claim that New Delhi has agreed to stop importing Russian crude. (Sputnik/Alexander Kazakov/Pool via Reuters)

The remarks came against the backdrop of Washington’s claim that New Delhi has agreed to stop importing Russian crude.

“We have no reason to believe that India has changed its position on buying Russian hydrocarbons. India’s purchase of Russian hydrocarbons benefits both countries and helps maintain stability in the international energy market,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said at her weekly briefing, PTI reported.

“There is nothing new in the claims of US President Donald Trump, as well as US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who have grabbed the right to dictate to independent nations,” Zakharova said.

Also Read | India's merchandise imports from Russia drop 40% in Jan, crude oil worst-hit

What happened? The comments follow a recent phone conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States President Donald Trump, after which both sides announced a reduction in US tariffs on Indian goods to 18 per cent from 50 per cent.

The tariff cut included the removal of a 25 per cent duty that Trump had imposed on India in August last year over New Delhi’s purchases of Russian oil.

Last week, Rubio said India had committed to halting purchases of Russian crude, days after New Delhi reiterated that “national interests” would remain the “guiding factor” in its energy procurement decisions.

While announcing the trade deal with New Delhi earlier this month, Trump also claimed that India had agreed not to procure crude oil from Russia.

India has not officially confirmed or denied Washington’s assertion that it has committed to stopping imports of Russian oil.

Moscow has previously accused the United States of attempting to block India and other countries from buying Russian oil, alleging Washington has relied on “coercive” tools such as tariffs, sanctions and direct prohibitions.

In her statement, Zakharova also criticised European allies of Ukraine, saying they were not seeking a peaceful resolution.