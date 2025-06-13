No US involvement in Israel's attack on Iran, claim officials

Israel has begun carrying out strikes on Iran, two U.S. officials said on Thursday, adding there was no U.S. assistance or involvement in the operation. Although President Trump had warned about Iran Israel conflict earlier, US officials have confirmed that their nation had no involvement in the recent strikes carried out by Israel.(Bloomberg)

The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, declined to provide further information.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Thursday the United States was not involved in Israel's strikes against Iran while also urging Tehran not to target U.S. interests or personnel in the region.

"Tonight, Israel took unilateral action against Iran. We are not involved in strikes against Iran and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region," Rubio said in a statement.

"Let me be clear: Iran should not target U.S. interests or personnel," he added.