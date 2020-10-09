e-paper
Home / World News / Nobel Peace Prize win is a ‘proud moment’: World Food Programme spokesman

Nobel Peace Prize win is a ‘proud moment’: World Food Programme spokesman

Nobel Peace Prize 2020: “One of the beauties of WFP activities is that not only do we provide food for today and tomorrow, but we also are equipping people with the knowledge, the means to sustain themselves for the next day and the days after.”

world Updated: Oct 09, 2020 15:07 IST
Agence France-Presse| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Geneva
“This is humbling,” Tomson Phiri told reporters during a regular briefing in Geneva, adding it was “really a proud moment” for the UN organisation.
The World Food Programme is deeply honoured by its Nobel Peace Prize win Friday, a spokesman said, describing it as “a proud moment”.

“This is humbling,” Tomson Phiri told reporters during a regular briefing in Geneva, adding it was “really a proud moment” for the UN organisation.

“One of the beauties of WFP activities is that not only do we provide food for today and tomorrow, but we also are equipping people with the knowledge, the means to sustain themselves for the next day and the days after.”

