'None': President Biden counts reasons why one may need assault weapons

After declaring gun violence as an epidemic in the country on Thursday, US President Joe Biden reiterated the need to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines in the country. The President said there is no reason somebody needs a weapon of war with 100 rounds in a magazine.

“We need to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines in this country. There’s no reason somebody needs a weapon of war with 100 rounds in a magazine. None,” Biden tweeted through the official account of the POTUS (President of the United States).

Biden has repeatedly called for gun control actions and removing liability protection for the gun manufacturers is at the top of his legislative priorities. "The only industry in America, a billion-dollar industry, that can't be sued,” the news agency ANI quoted Biden as saying.

“I know that the conversation about guns in this country can be a difficult one. But even here, there’s much more common ground than some would have us believe,” POTUS on Friday tweeted with a video.

In the video, the President ensured the people that every proposal is in line with the Second Amendment. The Second Amendment, one of the ten amendments of the US constitution comprising the Bill of Rights speaks about the right of people to keep and bear Arms.

“Everything that is being proposed today is totally consistent with the Second Amendment. I know that when overwhelming majorities of Americans want to see something change, that will affect their lives, and it still doesn’t change, it can be demoralizing to our fellow citizens. It can feel like our entire political process is broken,” Biden said in the video.

Assuring the Americans of their safety, he said the government will fulfil its first responsibility, which is to protect the people. Citing the example of the Brady Bill, he assured that the government will get the gun control laws passed. “It took five years to get the Brady bill passed and it took even more years to work to pass the assault weapons ban and it saved lives. No matter how long it takes we are going to get these passed,” he said.

The Brady Bill, which was signed into law in 1993 requires the gun buyers to wait for five business days while the authorities perform a background check. The law mandates federal background checks on prospective firearms buyers.

In March, the House passed two legislations, one that would require background checks on all gun buyers and extend the time for the FBI to vet those flagged by the national instant check system. The other measure will mandate firearms buyers purchasing from private sellers online or from shows to get their background checked before receiving the weapon, reported New York Times.