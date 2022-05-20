North Korea claims 'good results' in Covid fight as fever cases top 2 million
North Korea said on Friday it was achieving "good results" in the fight against the country's first confirmed Covid-19 outbreak, as the number of people with fever symptoms surpassed 2 million.
The isolated nation reported 263,370 more people with fever symptoms, and two more deaths, taking the total fever caseload to 2.24 million as of Thursday evening, including 65 deaths, according to state media KCNA.
It did not report how many of those cases had tested positive for the coronavirus.
Despite the caseload, the North said farming continues, factories are working, and it was planning a state funeral for a former general.
"Even under the maximum emergency epidemic prevention situation, normal production is kept at key industrial sectors and large-scale construction projects are propelled without let-up," KCNA said.
"Good results are reported steadily in the ongoing anti-epidemic war," it added.
The rising case load and a lack of medical resources and vaccines has led the U.N. human rights agency to warn of "devastating" consequences for North Korea's 25 million people, while World Health Organization officials worry an unchecked spread could give rise to deadlier new variants.
North Korea said on Wednesday the country's virus outbreak was taking a "favourable turn," although officials in South Korea say it is hard to draw a conclusion as it is unclear how North Korea is calculating the number of fever and Covid patients.
Cases of fever reported by the government have declined in Pyongyang but risen in rural provinces, and either through error or deliberate manipulation are unlikely to be fully accurate, said Martyn Williams, a researcher at the U.S.-based 38 North.
"I doubt they represent the exact picture," he said on Twitter.
South Korea and the United States have both offered to help North Korea fight the virus, including sending aid, but have not received a response, Seoul's deputy national security advisor said on Wednesday.
-
Sri Lanka falls into default for the first time ever
Sri Lanka fell into default for the first time in its history as the government struggles to halt an economic meltdown that prompted mass protests and a political crisis. Fitch Ratings also confirmed that finding, downgrading Sri Lanka to “restricted default” later in the day. The coupon payments, originally due April 18, were worth $78 million combined on notes maturing 2023 and 2028, with a 30-day grace period that expired on Wednesday.
-
'Insane' sanctions or food supplies: Russia tells West
Russia's former president and now senior security official, Dmitry Medvedev, said Thursday the West should not expect Russia to continue food supplies if it slaps Moscow with devastating sanctions over Ukraine. "Otherwise, there's no logic: on the one hand, insane sanctions are being imposed against us, on the other hand, they are demanding food supplies. Things don't work like that, we're not idiots," said Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of Russia's Security Council.
-
CDC advisers urge Pfizer booster for children ages 5 to 11
Kids ages 5 to 11 should get a booster dose of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine, advisers to the U.S. government said Thursday. The hope is that an extra shot will shore up protection for kids ages 5 to 11 as infections once again are on the rise. Earlier this week, the Food and Drug Administration authorized Pfizer's kid-sized booster, to be offered at least five months after the youngsters' last shot.
-
US aims to arm Ukraine with advance anti-ship missiles to fight Russia: Report
The White House is working to put advanced anti-ship missiles in the hands of Ukrainian fighters to help defeat Russia's naval blockade, officials said, amid concerns more powerful weapons that could sink Russian warships would intensify the conflict. Kyiv's list, for example, includes missiles that could push the Russian navy away from its Black Sea ports, allowing the restart of shipments of grain and other agricultural products worldwide.
-
War will stretch out despite Ukraine successes, warns US
A senior Pentagon official said Thursday that the Ukraine war could continue for a long time despite Kyiv's forces recapturing the Kharkiv region and their use of substantial US artillery supplies. The official cautioned against analysts saying that Russian forces are stretched to capacity and could within weeks reach a point at which they are no longer able to advance.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics