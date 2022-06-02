North Korea now leads UN-backed global disarmament body, criticised
Dozens of mostly Western countries criticized North Korean “reckless actions” in its weapons programs as its government on Friday took over the rotating presidency of the UN-backed Conference on Disarmament.
After North Korea’s ambassador opened a new session of the 65-nation body, Australian Ambassador Amanda Gorely read a joint statement by 48 countries plus the European Union that expressed concerns about North Korea’s nuclear weapons and ballistic missile capabilities and activities, including reports that it may be preparing to conduct a seventh nuclear test.
She said members of the conference who joined the statement have decided not to boycott North Korea’s presidency, but remain “gravely concerned” about its “reckless actions which continue to seriously undermine the very value” of the body. She said the countries' participation should not be seen as giving any “tacit consent” to North Korea’s actions or its “violation of numerous United Nations Security Council resolutions.”
France’s envoy, speaking on behalf of the European Union, said its members will downgrade the level of their representation at the conference during North Korea’s nearly six-week presidency through July 1. Countries such as China, Nigeria, Pakistan and Russia voiced support for North Korea’s presidency.
All member states get a turn at the presidency. In the past, Western countries have at times balked over the accession of some countries, such as when Syria had a turn several years ago. The presidency is largely a symbolic and administrative post and doesn’t generally impact the body’s proceedings. North Korea is taking over the post from Cuba.
Han Tae Song, North Korea’s ambassador, opened the session by recognizing the “honor and privilege” of having the presidency. He urged member countries to work toward “peace and security” and expressed willingness to work with all member states.
He said the comments from Western countries were “nothing new” and no more than “copy-paste” of previous criticisms they have voiced about North Korea's behavior. He insisted that his country has a right to defend itself and said it is still technically at war with the United States because only a cease-fire, not a peace treaty, halted fighting in the 1950-53 Korean War.
The conference has achieved few results over its decades of existence and has largely devolved into a venue for countries to voice criticism of others’ weapons programs or defend their own.
-
Four killed, 14 injured as quakes hit southwest China
A shallow 6.1-magnitude quake hit a sparsely populated area in Sichuan province about 100 kilometres (60 miles) west of provincial capital Chengdu, broadcaster CCTV said. It was followed three minutes later by a second quake of magnitude 4.5 in a nearby county where the deaths and injuries occurred, according to CCTV. Footage obtained by the broadcaster showed dozens of schoolchildren screaming and ducking under desks as their building started to shake, before dashing out of the classroom with arms over their heads.
-
One killed, six injured after twin quakes hit China's Sichuan province
Citing the China Earthquake Networks Center, state news agency Xinhua reported that the epicentre was at a depth of 17 kilometres. The US Geological Survey said that the quake registered a magnitude of 5.9 and was more shallow, occurring at a depth of 10 kilometres (6.2 miles).
-
Israel laser shield - to protect from missiles - costs just $2 per interception
"This is a game-changer, not just because we are striking at the enemy military, but also because we are bankrupting it," Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said during a visit to Iron Beam system's state-owned manufacturer, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems. He has predicted the system to enter service by early 2023.
-
French journalist Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff killed in Ukraine: President Macron
A French journalist, identified as Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff, has been killed while working in Ukraine, President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday on Twitter, the latest of several reporters killed or wounded during Russia's invasion of the country.
-
Nepal plane crash: 21 bodies retrieved from site, says civil aviation authority
The Nepal Civil Aviation Authority on Monday said 21 bodies were recovered from the wreckage of the Tara Air flight which crashed in Mustang district on Sunday, ANI reported. It lost contact with the air traffic control after 12 minutes. According to the Aviation Safety Network website, the aircraft was made by Canada's de Havilland and made its first flight more than 40 years ago, AFP reported.
