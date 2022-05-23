North Korea reports 167,650 more people with fever amid Covid-19 outbreak
North Korea reported 167,650 more people had fever symptoms and one more person had died amid the country's first acknowledged COVID-19 outbreak, state news agency KCNA said on Monday.
It did not report how many of those people had tested positive for the coronavirus.
-
New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern alters US trip details following Covid recovery
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has shaken off the effects of Covid-19 and on Monday announced details of an altered trade mission to the United States. Ardern is scheduled to meet senior members of the US Senate when she visits Washington but a hoped-for meeting with President Joe Biden may now not happen because of health protocols. "In these times you roll with the Covid curveballs you're thrown," she told journalists.
-
Revolutionary Guards colonel Sayyad Khodai shot dead in Tehran attack: Iran
An Iranian Revolutionary Guards colonel was shot dead outside Colonel Sayyad Khodai's Tehran home on Sunday, the Guards said, blaming his "assassination" on assailants linked to the United States and its allies. The killing of Colonel Sayyad Khodai is the most high profile murder inside Iran since the November 2020 killing of top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.
-
78,000 pounds of infant formula arrives in US
A military plane carrying enough specialty infant formula for more than half a million baby bottles arrived on Sunday in Indianapolis, the first of several flights expected from Europe aimed at relieving a shortage that has sent parents scrambling to find enough to feed their children. The formula weighed 78,000 pounds (35,380 kilograms), White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters aboard Air Force One as BiPresident Joe Bidenlew from South Korea to Japan.
-
‘Ready to resume Ukraine talks': Russia's chief negotiator
Russia's lead negotiator in peace talks with Ukraine said Sunday that Russia was willing to resume negotiations but the initiative to continue them was with Kyiv. "For our part, we are ready to continue the dialogue," Kremlin aide Vladimir Medinsky said in an interview with Belarusian TV. "Freezing talks was entirely Ukraine's initiative, Medinsky said, adding that the "ball is completely in their court". He added that "Russia has never refused talks".
-
Hundreds flee as fresh floods hit South Africa
Heavy rains lashed South Africa, forcing hundreds of people to flee their homes on the east coast, officials said on Sunday, only a month after the worst floods in living memory killed more than 400. Torrential rain in late April killed 435 people in floods and landslides. Meanwhile, survivors were left without drinking water for nearly two weeks. "Some areas are inaccessible and have become islands at this stage," kZN premier Sihle Zikalala said.
