North Korea warns Seoul of destructive action over remarks on military ability
North Korea on Sunday condemned the South Korean defence minister's remarks about its ability to strike against the North and warned it would destroy major targets in Seoul if the South takes any "dangerous military action" such as a preemptive strike.
Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, said in a statement that the South Korean defence minister's remarks "further worsened the inter-Korean relations and military tension on the Korean peninsula," according to state news agency KCNA.
That comes after the South Korean minister, Suh Wook, said on Friday that his country's military has a variety of missiles with significantly improved firing range, accuracy and power, with "the ability to accurately and quickly hit any target in North Korea."
Suh also said the ministry will actively support the military to ensure it has the capability to respond overwhelmingly to North Korea's missile threats. He called the north its "enemy."
Kim, the vice department director of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, also said the country would "reconsider a lot of things" and that South Korea "may face a serious threat" due to such remarks.
In a separate statement on Sunday, Pak Jong Chon, secretary of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, said the North "will mercilessly direct all its military force into destroying major targets in Seoul and the south Korean army" if the South Korean army engages in a dangerous military action such as a preemptive strike.
The north, however, did not elaborate on where it saw as the major targets within Seoul.
Tensions in the Korean peninsula have sharply escalated in recent weeks after North Korea tested two ballistic missiles on Feb. 26 and March 4 that involved a new ICBM system that the country is developing, and as it conducted a full ICBM test – the first since 2017 – last week.
Following the tests, the United States on Friday imposed sanctions on five entities it accused of providing support to North Korea's development of weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs.
Tensions may rise further as South Korea's President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol is set to take office next month, who has said in the past that preemptive strikes may be the only way to counter North Korea's new hypersonic missiles if they appear ready for an imminent attack.
Yoon has called for boosting military deterrence, including by strengthening ties with the United States, and has vowed to seek to establish a permanent three-way dialogue channel between South Korea, North Korea and the United States.
-
US backing regime change in Pakistan: PM Imran Khan
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said the move to remove him was an attempt at regime change backed by the United States. Khan is facing a vote to oust him on Sunday. Two of his allied parties also withdrew their support and joined the ranks of the rejuvenated Opposition. Khan needs 172 votes in the lower house of 342 to foil the opposition's bid to topple him.
-
Disputes with India should be settled via dialogue: Pak Army chief Gen Bajwa
New Delhi The situation on the Line of Control (LoC) has been “fairly peaceful” for the past year and Pakistan stands ready to address the Kashmir issue with India through diplomacy and dialogue, Pakistan Army chief Gen Qamar Bajwa said on Saturday. Bajwa described the military standoff between India and China on the Line of Actual Control as a “matter of great concern” for Pakistan, which wants the issue to be “settled quickly” through dialogue.
-
Sri Lanka clamps curfew after emergency declared
Sri Lanka imposed a countrywide curfew starting Saturday evening until Monday morning, in addition to a state of emergency declared by the President, in an attempt to prevent more unrest after protesters took to the streets blaming the government for the worsening economic crisis. In the past, a state of emergency order allowed the military to arrest and detain suspects without warrants. The current restrictions were not immediately clear, said a rights' lawyer.
-
Ukraine war: Kyiv claims Russia mining areas, firing on civilians | Top points
The fighting between the Russian and the Ukrainian forces continued for the 38th consecutive day. The Ukrainian forces have claimed that the Russians are making a rapid retreat from Kyiv and Chernihiv. However, Kyiv warned that Vladimir Putin's forces are falling back on the east and south. Here are the five big developments unfolding in the warzone Ukraine. The causes of death was not immediately known.
-
Ukraine war: 20 bodies seen on one street in town near Kyiv, says report
The bodies of at least 20 men in civilian clothes were found lying in a single street Saturday after Ukrainian forces retook the town of Bucha near Kyiv from Russian troops, AFP journalists said. Russian forces withdrew from several towns near Kyiv in recent days after Moscow's bid to encircle the capital failed, with Ukraine declaring that Bucha had been "liberated". Two of them lay near bicycles while another was next to an abandoned car.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics