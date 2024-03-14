 North Korea's Kim guided military demonstration involving tanks: Report | World News - Hindustan Times
North Korea's Kim guided military demonstration involving tanks: Report

North Korea's Kim guided military demonstration involving tanks: Report

Reuters |
Mar 14, 2024 03:40 AM IST

Kim was joined by senior officials including Defence Minister Kang Sun Nam at the event described by KCNA as a "training match" between tank units.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guided a military demonstration involving tank units on Wednesday, state media KCNA reported on Thursday.

A military demonstration involving tank units and guided by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is held in North Korea. (Reuters)
A military demonstration involving tank units and guided by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is held in North Korea. (Reuters)

Kim was joined by senior officials including Defence Minister Kang Sun Nam at the event described by KCNA as a "training match" between tank units.

The military event was designed to strictly inspect the actual combat capabilities of tank crews and make them familiar with combat action methods on different tactical missions, KCNA reported.

"Swiftly weaving their way through various worst combat circumstances, heavy tanks hit targets at once with powerful strikes and broke through strong defense lines with high maneuverability," the report said.

Kim also emphasised the need to organise intensive exercises simulating an actual war and training matches for enhancing combat capability to be able to carry out any combat mission promptly and accurately in any contingency.

Kim's appearance at the demonstration came days after he guided an artillery firing drill by the Korean People's Army, the country's military force, last week.

The drill involved units near the border that are in firing range of "the enemy's capital," KCNA said, referring to South Korean capital Seoul, which has nearly 10 million residents.

