‘Not a friend’s act… will fight’: How world reacted to Donald Trump's sweeping reciprocal tariffs

The sweeping reciprocal tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump on Wednesday were met with mixed reactions from key trading partners, with many saying that tariffs never "benefit" anyone. The reciprocal tariffs include 26 per cent levy on India, while the European Union faces a 20 per cent tariff, Vietnam a 46 per cent rate, Japan 24 per cent, and China 34 per cent tariff. US President Donald Trump signed the executive order on tariffs during his press conference at the White House's Rose Garden.(Reuters)

The import taxes, which are described as 'reciprocal tariffs" by Donald Trump, range from 10 per cent to 49 per cent. "Taxpayers have been ripped off for more than 50 years. But it is not going to happen anymore," the US President said.

Donald Trump promised that job opportunities and factories will come back with a fresh spirit into America, however, he said that its not just an economic issue but, also a question of national security where "our very way of life" is threatened.

'Mixed bag, not a setback'

A senior Indian government official on Thursday said that the commerce ministry was analysing the impact of the 26 per cent reciprocal tariffs imposed on India by the US president, describing it as a 'mixed bag and not a setback" for New Delhi.

The official said that the universal 10 per cent tariffs will take effect on all imports into the US from April 5, while the remaining 16 per cent will come into play from April 10.

"The ministry is analysing the impact of the announced tariffs," the official said, mentioning the provision for a country to address Washington's concerns, following which the Trump administration could reconsider reducing duties against the nation.

Notably, India is already in talks with the US for a bilateral trade agreement. The two countries are aiming to finalise the first phase of the pact by fall this year, a news agency PTI report said.

"It is a mixed bag and not a setback for India," the official said.

Notably, the chart Donald Trump displayed at White House while announcing retaliatory tariffs indicated that India charged 52 per cent tariffs, including currency manipulation and trade barriers, and America would now charge India a discounted reciprocal tariff of 26 per cent. But according to the White House documents, there will be a 27 per cent duty on India.

'Going to fight'

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Wednesday slamming the US president Donald Trump's announcement of sweeping reciprocal tariffs.

Carney vowed to "fight" against America in his tariff orders, which he warned will "fundamentally change the global trading system".

Notably, US tariffs were already levied on Canadian steel and aluminium in place. So, Trump's 'Liberation Day' tariffs had a limited impact on Ottawa.

Carney also noted that Trump's announcement "preserved a number of important elements of our relationship, the commercial relationship between Canada and the US".

However, the newly minted Canadian PM said that the US president's trade war will "negatively impact the US economy and will directly affect millions of Canadians".

"We are going to fight these tariffs with counter measures. We are going to protect our workers. In a crisis it is important to come together and it is essential to act with purpose and with force and that is what we will do," Carney said.

Meanwhile, the US Senate passed a resolution on Wednesday night to thwart Trump's ability to impose tariffs on Canada, delivering a rare rebuke to the president.

The Senate passed the resolution at a 51-48 vote tally, with four Republicans and all Democrats in support. The resolution would also end Trump's emergency declaration on fentanyl trafficking that underpins tariffs on Canada.

'Not act of a friend'

Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese expressed heavy disappointed with the US president's sweeping tariffs announcement.

Trump, during his 'Make America Wealthy Again' press conference at the White House's Rose garden, announced 10 per cent reciprocal tariffs on Australian imports.

While Albanese said that the tariffs were completely unwarranted, he also clarified that Australia will not retaliate. “President Trump referred to reciprocal tariffs. A reciprocal tariff would be zero, not 10 per cent,” he added.

The US and Australia have a free trade agreement wherein America has $2-to-$1 trade surplus with Australia.

"The (Trump) administration's tariffs have no basis in logic and they go against the basis of our two nations' partnership. This is not the act of a friend. Today's decision will add to uncertainty in the global economy and it will push up costs for American households," Albanese said.

While Trump said that US bought $3 billion of Australian beef last year, Canberra would not accept American beef imports. Albanese defended the same by highlighting that the ban on raw US beef was for biosecurity reasons.

'Must overcome trade crisis'

As Trump unveiled the sweeping global reciprocal tariffs, South Korea's acting president Han Duck-soo ordered emergency support measures for businesses that will be impacted by the imposition of the tariffs, including automobiles, the industry ministry said.

Trump announced a 25 per cent tariff rate on South Korea.

Han also asked the industry ministry to keep an eye and analyse the content of the tariffs, actively negotiate with Washington to minimize the impact of US reciprocal tariffs.

"As the global trade war has become a reality, the government must pour all its capabilities to overcome the trade crisis," Han said at a meeting with the finance minister and other top officials.

'Regret the decision' made by US

The Brazilian government said that it "regrets the decision made by the North American government today, April 2, to impose additional tariffs of no more than 10 per cent on all Brazilian exports to that country."

Donald Trump announced reciprocal tariffs of 10 per cent on Brazil.

Meanwhile, Brazil's Congress approved a 'Economic Reciprocity Law' unanimously after receiving the Senate green light. The legislation allows the executive to respond to trade barriers after Trump's announcements.

The foreign ministry said, "The Brazilian government is evaluating all possible actions to ensure reciprocity in bilateral trade, including recourse to the World Trade Organization."

Brazil is the second-largest exporter of steel to the US after Canada, shipping four million tonnes of the metal in 2024.

'Won't retaliate'

New Zealand trade minister Todd McClay rejected the figure on the Trump administration's chart about the tariffs that his country imposes, saying that he had asked officials to clarify it.

Todd said that New Zealand does not carry 20 per cent tariff rate, adding that the country was "very low tariff regime".

Trump's reciprocal tariffs chart show that New Zealand imposes a 20 per cent tariff on US. Which McClay claims is not true.

The trade minister went on to say, “We won't be looking to retaliate. That would put up prices on New Zealand consumers and it would be inflationary."

'Tariffs benefit no one'

Irish prime minister Micheal Martin said he believes that tariffs do not benefit anyone. He expressed regret over the 20 per cent tariffs imposed on imports from across the European Union.

"The decision by the U.S. tonight to impose 20% tariffs on imports from across the European Union is deeply regrettable. I strongly believe that tariffs benefit no one. My priority, and that of the government, is to protect Irish jobs and the Irish economy," Martin said.

He said that there is "no justification" for the tariffs imposed on the EU, adding that Ireland will now reflect upon this with its EU partners to see the best way to proceed.

"Any action should be proportionate, aimed at defending the interests of our businesses, workers and citizens. Now is a time for dialogue, and I believe that a negotiated way forward is the only sensible one. A confrontation is in no one’s interests. Ireland will be a strong advocate for an outcome which enhances the existing and strong transatlantic trading relationship," Martin added.

'Nobody wants a trade war'

The British government, shortly after Trump's announcements, said that the US remains the United Kingdom's "closest ally".

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said that the UK believed both and said they wanted to strike a trade deal to “mitigate the impact” of the 10% tariffs on British goods announced by Trump.

“Nobody wants a trade war and our intention remains to secure a deal. But nothing is off the table and the government will do everything necessary to defend the U.K.’s national interest," Reynolds added.

(with inputs from agencies)