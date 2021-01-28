IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Novartis seeks partners to make more Covid-19 vaccines, therapies
The talks come amid a global scramble for vaccines that’s raised tensions as countries seek to nab supplies in the hope of securing a way out of the one-year-old pandemic.(Reuters)
The talks come amid a global scramble for vaccines that’s raised tensions as countries seek to nab supplies in the hope of securing a way out of the one-year-old pandemic.(Reuters)
world news

Novartis seeks partners to make more Covid-19 vaccines, therapies

The company is “in conversations with a range of different players,” Chief Executive Officer Vas Narasimhan said, with an agreement possible in the coming days or weeks.
READ FULL STORY
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 05:33 PM IST

Novartis AG is in talks to help produce other companies’ coronavirus vaccines or treatments as the industry mobilizes to boost supply amid fights over access.

The company is “in conversations with a range of different players,” Chief Executive Officer Vas Narasimhan said on Bloomberg TV, with an agreement possible in the coming days or weeks. “We have production capacity across our network that we’re willing to make available,” he said, for everything from monoclonal antibodies to vaccine production.

The talks come amid a global scramble for vaccines that’s raised tensions as countries seek to nab supplies in the hope of securing a way out of the one-year-old pandemic. Sanofi threw its manufacturing weight behind Pfizer Inc.’s and BioNTech SE’s vaccine on Wednesday, saying it would give access to a production facility in Frankfurt after its own research stumbled.

Merck KGaA is also considering several ways to help BioNTech increase capacity, including in the so-called “fill and finish” stage of vaccine production, a spokesman said. The company already supplies raw materials and research products to more than 50 coronavirus vaccine developers, including BioNTech.

Germany’s Health Ministry has been talking with companies about increasing production, a spokesman said in an e-mail earlier this month. A spokeswoman for BioNTech declined to comment on potential partnerships.

Tension Over Supplies

Pfizer and BioNTech cut shipments of their vaccine, which was the first to market at the end of last year, to some governments this month due to renovations at a factory in Belgium. Then AstraZeneca Plc -- which may get EU approval for its shot on Friday -- announced delays to previously scheduled deliveries to the continent.

The supply crunch has raised political tension between the European Union and Astra, which rejected demands that it take supplies from its U.K. factories to increase doses going to the bloc.

Novartis’s Narasimhan, a physician who once led the company’s vaccines unit, has some personal experience being in the hot seat over pandemic shots. He oversaw the Novartis response to the H1N1 swine flu pandemic in 2009 and was called to testify before the House Oversight Committee about why vaccines weren’t ready on time.

Road Bumps

“The early stages of scaling up from a few tens of thousands of doses to hundreds of millions of doses in general is a challenging scale-up,” he said in a separate interview. “It’s not surprising that we have some bumps in the road. What’s important right now is that we manage public expectations appropriately, and then I think the supplies will start to come through.”

The fact that there are several shots available so soon into the pandemic is already a feat, he said.

Unlike Sanofi, Novartis isn’t working on developing its own pandemic vaccine. The company sold its vaccines unit to GlaxoSmithKline Plc -- Sanofi’s partner for the shot that’s suffered delays -- several years ago.

But Novartis makes more than 70 billion doses of medicines each year across 50 facilities, and the Swiss drugmaker is investigating how best to deploy that capacity, according to Narasimhan.

“We have the capabilities to make many of these different technologies available,” he said.

Novartis shares traded about 1% lower in Zurich amid a general stock market retreat.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
novartis ag covid-19 coronavirus
app
Close
e-paper
The court, thereafter, gave him time till April 12 to place on record the links/urls which are yet to be removed.(AP file photo)
The court, thereafter, gave him time till April 12 to place on record the links/urls which are yet to be removed.(AP file photo)
world news

Blocked links showing deceased woman as Hathras rape victim: Google, Twitter, FB

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 06:22 PM IST
The counsel for the husband told the court that all the links to the objectionable content have not been removed by Facebook.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Glen Grant whisky being auctioned is the oldest from the distillery. It comes in a Dartington crystal decanter with an American black walnut presentation box. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)(AP)
The Glen Grant whisky being auctioned is the oldest from the distillery. It comes in a Dartington crystal decanter with an American black walnut presentation box. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)(AP)
world news

Rare 72-year-old Scotch whisky to be auctioned in Hong Kong

AP, Hong Kong
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 05:45 PM IST
  • It is the first time that the 1948 Glen Grant whisky, by independent bottler Gordon & MacPhail, is being offered in an auction. It is number 88 of 290 decanters bottled by the company, and will be auctioned off by Bonhams with a book estimate of 300,000 to 380,000 Hong Kong dollars.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The talks come amid a global scramble for vaccines that’s raised tensions as countries seek to nab supplies in the hope of securing a way out of the one-year-old pandemic.(Reuters)
The talks come amid a global scramble for vaccines that’s raised tensions as countries seek to nab supplies in the hope of securing a way out of the one-year-old pandemic.(Reuters)
world news

Novartis seeks partners to make more Covid-19 vaccines, therapies

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 05:33 PM IST
The company is “in conversations with a range of different players,” Chief Executive Officer Vas Narasimhan said, with an agreement possible in the coming days or weeks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) speaks during a news conference with other House Republicans at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., December 10, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) speaks during a news conference with other House Republicans at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., December 10, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

Liz Cheney faces blowback for vote to impeach Trump

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 05:17 PM IST
On Thursday, Rep. Matt Gaetz, an ardent Trump ally from Florida, will stage a rally in Cheyenne at the Capitol, taking the fight to oust Cheney from her leadership post to her home turf and calling on “patriots” to turn out.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In this image from video, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, speaks during a White House briefing on the Biden administration's response to the COVID-19 pandemic Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Washington. (White House via AP)(AP)
In this image from video, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, speaks during a White House briefing on the Biden administration's response to the COVID-19 pandemic Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Washington. (White House via AP)(AP)
world news

Joe Biden’s new CDC director takes over institution in crisis

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 05:06 PM IST
  • Rochelle Walensky inherits an agency whose reputation has been tarnished. Early in the pandemic, the Trump administration halted the CDC’s briefings and the agency faded from view. administration officials slowed down publication of guidance and stalled access to $1 billion in pandemic aid.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Members of a WHO team arrives in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on January 14, 2021.(AP)
Members of a WHO team arrives in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on January 14, 2021.(AP)
world news

Explained: How experts will hunt for Covid-19 origins in China

AP, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 05:00 PM IST
Researchers around the world are eager for access to samples taken from the Huanan Seafood Market, which had an early outbreak, and Wuhan hospital records.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People queue for a rapid antigen test for COVID-19 in Alcobendas, outskirts of Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. Health authorities in Spain are complaining that they are running short of COVID-19 vaccines due to delays in deliveries by pharmaceutical companies. Spain along with the rest of the European Union has suffered delays since Pfizer announced two weeks ago that it would reduce deliveries temporarily during a plant upgrade. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)(AP)
People queue for a rapid antigen test for COVID-19 in Alcobendas, outskirts of Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. Health authorities in Spain are complaining that they are running short of COVID-19 vaccines due to delays in deliveries by pharmaceutical companies. Spain along with the rest of the European Union has suffered delays since Pfizer announced two weeks ago that it would reduce deliveries temporarily during a plant upgrade. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)(AP)
world news

WHO warns "too early to ease up" from Covid-19 lockdowns in Europe

Reuters, Geneva
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 04:11 PM IST
The World Health Organization's European director Hans Kluge said transmission rates across Europe are still very high.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The H-1B visa allows American companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise.(Photo for Representation)
The H-1B visa allows American companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise.(Photo for Representation)
world news

Trump admin’s final wage rules will not apply for upcoming H-1B filing season

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 04:08 PM IST
The final wages rule would have forced US companies seeking H-1B, H-1B1 or E-3 visas for foreign workers to offer the same, or higher, wages as their local counterparts.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A vial and syringe are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo.(Reuters)
A vial and syringe are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo.(Reuters)
world news

Belgium inspects AstraZeneca vaccine factory amid EU dispute

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 04:08 PM IST
AstraZeneca said last week that it planned to cut initial deliveries in the EU to 31 million doses from the 80 million it had planned due to reduced yields from its manufacturing plants in Europe.
READ FULL STORY
Close
South Korea's Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun speaks during an interview with Reuters in Seoul, South Korea, January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Heo Ran(REUTERS)
South Korea's Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun speaks during an interview with Reuters in Seoul, South Korea, January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Heo Ran(REUTERS)
world news

North Korea, US should aim for initial nuclear freeze: South Korean PM

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 03:41 PM IST
Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun, in his first interview with a foreign media outlet since taking office a year ago, told Reuters "creative" thinking and mutual incentives were needed to get negotiations going again and prevent another breakdown.
READ FULL STORY
Close
China US have put aside their quarrel on virus origins to sign a trade deal.(afp)
China US have put aside their quarrel on virus origins to sign a trade deal.(afp)
world news

'New historical starting point' with US military; China

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 03:32 PM IST
Defense Ministry spokesperson Col. Wu Qian said Thursday that under former President Donald Trump, military-to-military relations "faced many risks and challenges” but the sides now have an opportunity to reset ties.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Beijing has so far frustrated international efforts to track the origins of the virus, which has killed more than 2.1 million people globally, and only recently allowed the WHO team into China after repeated delays.(AFP)
Beijing has so far frustrated international efforts to track the origins of the virus, which has killed more than 2.1 million people globally, and only recently allowed the WHO team into China after repeated delays.(AFP)
world news

WHO China mission set to begin as US demands 'robust' virus origin probe

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 02:57 PM IST
"It's imperative that we get to the bottom of the early days of the pandemic in China, and we've been supportive of an international investigation that we feel should be robust and clear," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A participant holds a placard reading "One for all, all for one" during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.(REUTERS)
A participant holds a placard reading "One for all, all for one" during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.(REUTERS)
world news

Russia detains allies of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny

AP, Moscow
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 02:48 PM IST
  • Alexei Navalny's top ally Lyubov Sobol, Dr. Anastasia Vasilyeva from the Alliance of Doctors union backed by Navalny, and Maria Alyokhina from the Pussy Riot punk collective have been detained for 48 hours along with Navalny's brother Oleg.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hours earlier, the top court -- stacked with justices appointed by the ruling Law &amp; Justice party -- published a written justification of its October ruling, which tightened one of Europe’s strictest laws on ending pregnancies.(AP)
Hours earlier, the top court -- stacked with justices appointed by the ruling Law & Justice party -- published a written justification of its October ruling, which tightened one of Europe’s strictest laws on ending pregnancies.(AP)
world news

Thousands protest in Poland as abortion ruling is enforced

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 02:46 PM IST
Protesters on Wednesday defied lockdown restrictions on public gatherings as well as freezing temperatures.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arriving passengers walk past a sign in the arrivals area at Heathrow Airport in London on January 26, 2021. (AP)
Arriving passengers walk past a sign in the arrivals area at Heathrow Airport in London on January 26, 2021. (AP)
world news

Covid-19: UK will review quarantine country list today

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 02:37 PM IST
Britain announced on Wednesday new measures to reduce travel in and out of the country, hoping that by tightening its borders it can reduce the risk of new variants of the coronavirus spreading and putting its vaccination programme at risk.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP