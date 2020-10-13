e-paper
Novavax to explore combined influenza/Covid-19 vaccine for use post pandemic

The flu vaccine, NanoFlu, met the primary and secondary goals in late-stage comparison study with Sanofi’s influenza vaccine Fluzone Quadrivalent earlier in the year.

world Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 19:04 IST
Reuters| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Novavax is among global drugmakers racing to develop a vaccine for Covid-19 and last month started a late-stage trial of its experimental vaccine, NVX-CoV2373, in the United Kingdom.
Novavax is among global drugmakers racing to develop a vaccine for Covid-19 and last month started a late-stage trial of its experimental vaccine, NVX-CoV2373, in the United Kingdom.(REUTERS)
         

Novavax Inc said on Tuesday it has set up a team of company veterans as it seeks U.S. regulatory approval for its seasonal influenza vaccine and to help develop a combined influenza/Covid-19 vaccine for use after the pandemic.

NVX-CoV2373 is also being tested in two ongoing mid-stage trials that began in August.

