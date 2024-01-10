close_game
News / World News / Number Theory: What does 1.48°C warming in 2023 mean?

Number Theory: What does 1.48°C warming in 2023 mean?

ByAbhishek Jha
Jan 10, 2024 04:46 PM IST

While there is still some distance to go before the 1.5°C target is breached, 2023 is the biggest step towards that target in the 10-year and 30-year averages

2023 was the warmest year on record — and by a bit. It also almost breached the 1.5°C warming threshold compared to the 1850-1900 baseline, according to data released on 9 January by the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) of the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF). To be sure, as HT reported on January 10, this does not mean that the world is close to breaching the limit for climate change set by the Paris Agreement of 2015. What does the number released by ECMWF mean then? Here are four charts that explain this.

In all datasets, 2023 is likely to be the warmest year and by a big margin.(Representational Photo/ Creative Commons)
    Abhishek Jha

    Abhishek Jha is a data journalist. He analyses public data for finding news, with a focus on the environment, Indian politics and economy, and Covid-19.

