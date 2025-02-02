Menu Explore
NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for February 2, 2025

ByAditi Srivastava
Feb 02, 2025 12:10 PM IST

Get hints and answers for New York Times's 'Connections' for today -February 2, 2025

If you enjoy a good brain teaser, Connections by The New York Times is a game you’ll want to try! This isn’t your typical word game—it’s all about spotting hidden connections between words. Each day, you get 16 words and the challenge is to group them into four categories based on subtle links. Whether you’re a novice or a pro, it’s a fun and challenging experience for all.

Today’s challenge is as interesting as it gets. Are you ready to play? (New York Times)
Today’s challenge is as interesting as it gets. Are you ready to play? (New York Times)

What is NYT Connections?

Created by New York Times associate puzzle editor Wyna Liu, Connections has quickly become a fan favorite. Its simple but addictive concept brings together a global community of word game lovers, all eager to uncover clever word connections.

ALSO READ| NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for January 30, 2025

How to play NYT Connections

The rules are simple: You get 16 words and need to organize them into four groups, each tied to a shared theme—like literature, technology, or geography. Some categories are easy to spot, while others require some creative thinking. It’s a fun challenge for your logic and problem-solving skills. Ready to dive in? Test your skills with today’s puzzle!

NYT Connections Hints for February 2

Yellow: Unhappy

Green: Winged creatures/

Blue: TV sitcom clans

Purple: Terms starting with "K"

If you know what we are talking about, minimise this page and try to solve your puzzle.

ALSO READ| NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for January 27, 2025

NYT Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow: Dejected

Green: Birds That Are Verbs

Blue: TV Comedy Families

Purple: Words After "K"

NYT Connections Today: Answer for February 2

Dejected: BLUE, DOWN, HANGDOG, SORRY

Birds That Are Verbs: DUCK, GROUSE, HAWK, SWALLOW

TV Comedy Families: GRIFFIN, MUNSTER, PARTRIDGE, PICKLES

Words After "K": MART, POP, STREET, SWISS

