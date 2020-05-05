‘On a positive trajectory’, says PM Trudeau as Canada eases Covid-19 lockdown restrictions

world

Even as the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Canada passed the 60,000-mark , gradual reopening of the economy began on Monday with retail outlets being allowed to conduct business. Restrictions lifted on other commercial activity in several provinces as well.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the country was on a “positive trajectory” as the easing of restrictions commenced. That view was echoed by Canada’s chief public health officer Dr Therera Tam, as she said, “In some places, the epidemic has been brought under good control and the time is right for a cautious reopening.” The country counted 60,650 cases of coronavirus infection by Monday evening, including 3,842 deaths.

The easing is taking place in retail stores in many places, with a couple of provinces even seeing some restaurants back to serving customers.

However, in the province of Quebec, which accounts for over half the recorded cases in Canada, permission to reopen such establishments has been delayed by an additional week in the city of Montreal and its vicinity, as the area has been hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Canadian Federation of Independent Business welcomed the “careful, phased approach to the reopening of the economy.” In a statement, it said it was “good news that some businesses in some provinces will be permitted to serve customers once again.”

The closure of businesses across the country has played havoc with the economy and has led to record unemployment. Given these circumstances, Trudeau said, during his daily media briefing, that there was no timeline for presenting the Federal Budget, which was scheduled for March.

“A budget in normal times is a forecast of the measures that will be presented in the year to come. Right now we are in a period of uncertainty, extraordinary uncertainty, as to what might happen next month or in three months,” he said. This was to be the first Budget to be presented since he formed a minority Government following Federal elections in October.